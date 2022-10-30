The Prairie Is a Modern Looking Tiny House Inspired by the Prairie Style Architecture

Tiny houses are not just functional and affordable homes to live in but can also be designed with an artist's vision in mind. Such is this model, called The Prairie and built by Firefly Tiny Homes.
This tiny home takes its name from its design, which roughly resembles the Prairie style of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It is offered as standard in 28ft (8.5m) size but can get up to 32ft (9.7m). The outside can be customized with different window colors, exterior accents, and main exterior steel sidings.
The kitchen is fully functional with either a ceramic farmhouse sink or a stainless-steel one. Prospective clients can also choose between a one-burner or a dual-burner stovetop, and refrigerator options include a normal stainless-steel fridge or a retro, colorful one.
The cabinets have three drawers and can have many different colors, which can be achieved by either applying a colored foil or paint. The countertop is an acacia butcher block providing moisture resistance and great strength against damage. LED lights were added under the cabinets and the shelves in the kitchen, which adds to the cozy ambiance.
From the kitchen, we get into a roomy bathroom that is equipped with a dual-flush toilet. For a bit more money, the builder can add a composting one for people who want to go off-grid. The rest of the bathroom is completed by a two-drawer vanity with a sink and a large-size shower cabin. A fan mounted in the ceiling makes sure no moisture is getting trapped in the wood panels from the hot water boiled up by the on-demand electric water heater.
The tiny house comes with a 50-amp electrical hook-up and an RV water inlet and sewer connection. The price starts at $98,950 (€99,301) for the base model, but it can go up if you decide to go for higher-end interior and exterior features from the company’s catalog.
