Modern Tiny House Is Packed With All the Amenities, Has Spacious Bathroom and Loft Bedroom

Many people choose tiny living to avoid huge housing costs but also to cut down their utility bills. A tiny house is easier to warm up in the winter and cool down in the summer, due to its reduced size. However, you do not cut down on the fun that you might have while designing and/or building it.
While it is not easy to build a house, it definitely might be worth having your little place in which you can sleep and perhaps even take it with you when you’re moving to different locations.
This tiny house was built in 2020 on a 2-axle trailer, so it is quite new, and it measures 24 ft (73 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.4 ft (4 m) in height. It is now connected to the city’s water and electricity and has a septic tank.
A patio was nicely arranged on the front 16-inch by 16-inch (40cm) deck. The outside was built out of white vinyl sidings walls and a blue metal roof combination.
The kitchen is fully functional with a fairly large sink, an electric oven, a refrigerator-freezer duo, and a stovetop made of glass. It is quite spacious for a kitchen in a tiny home and it comes with lots of storage space, made possible by the many cabinets.
Talking about spacious rooms, the bathroom also surprises us with its size, as it manages to fit a stacked washing and drying unit, a normal toilet, a cabinet with a sink, and a shower stall. Pamper yourself in the mirror above the cabinet, lit by the wall light.
The living room has plenty of lightning, due to the hefty windows on both sides, which feature custom-made cordless window blinds. The comfortable sofa can be converted into a guest bed, which allows this little space to host more people.
From the living area, we get into the loft bedroom through the ladder in front of the sofa. The loft can accommodate a king-size bed and plenty of storage again, due to its 60-sq. ft (5.5-s qm) size.
The entire tiny home is available to purchase for the price of $42,000 (€42,224), which is quite affordable considering it has a fully functional kitchen.
This tiny house was built in 2020 on a 2-axle trailer, so it is quite new, and it measures 24 ft (73 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.4 ft (4 m) in height. It is now connected to the city’s water and electricity and has a septic tank.
A patio was nicely arranged on the front 16-inch by 16-inch (40cm) deck. The outside was built out of white vinyl sidings walls and a blue metal roof combination.
The kitchen is fully functional with a fairly large sink, an electric oven, a refrigerator-freezer duo, and a stovetop made of glass. It is quite spacious for a kitchen in a tiny home and it comes with lots of storage space, made possible by the many cabinets.
Talking about spacious rooms, the bathroom also surprises us with its size, as it manages to fit a stacked washing and drying unit, a normal toilet, a cabinet with a sink, and a shower stall. Pamper yourself in the mirror above the cabinet, lit by the wall light.
The living room has plenty of lightning, due to the hefty windows on both sides, which feature custom-made cordless window blinds. The comfortable sofa can be converted into a guest bed, which allows this little space to host more people.
From the living area, we get into the loft bedroom through the ladder in front of the sofa. The loft can accommodate a king-size bed and plenty of storage again, due to its 60-sq. ft (5.5-s qm) size.
The entire tiny home is available to purchase for the price of $42,000 (€42,224), which is quite affordable considering it has a fully functional kitchen.