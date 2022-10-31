Volvo Yanks Out S60 From UK Configurator

Originally produced between 2000 and 2009, the S60 received a ground-up redesign the following year. The second generation was replaced in 2018 with the SPA-based sedan that Volvo makes in South Carolina of all places, yet sales leave much to be desired in certain parts of the world.
Over in the United Kingdom, the compact executive sedan has been pulled from the online configurator according to Autocar. The British publication understands that it’s “a temporary decision as Volvo reevaluates its range.” A spokesperson told the cited publication that “no decision has been made about future model plans,” which does not say much at all.
On the other hand, the V60 remains on sale in the United Kingdom even though wagons also have a hard time against utility vehicles. Combined sales of the S60 and V60 total 16,797 units in 2021 thus far, which represents a 51-percent drop compared to the same period last year. This is the biggest fall in the automaker’s lineup, a contraction that should give Volvo a clue about what peeps want and what they do not care about.
Based on the front- and all-wheel-drive platform of the XC60 and 90 series, the S60 came with either a mild-hybrid turbo engine with 246 horsepower or a plug-in powertrain with nearly 450 ponies. British customers were charged 44,005 pounds sterling for the mild-hybrid variant, a bundle of cash that converts to $50k current exchange rates.
Over in the United States where the S60 is manufactured, deliveries are pretty bad in their own right. Volvo moved 10,550 units in 2021, down from a high point of 17,526 in 2019 for the third-generation S60. Historically speaking, the best calendar years for the S60 in the U.S. of A. were 2002 (38,546 units), 2001 (35,850 units), and 2003 (35,346 units).
Given that Volvo launched the third-generation S60 in 2018 for the 2019 model year, it won’t go away anytime soon. The four-door sedan’s fate in the United Kingdom, however, remains up in the air for the time being.
