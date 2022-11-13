autoevolution
Salem Grand Villa Trailers Include Crazy Interiors but Leave Your Pockets Almost Untouched
I feel it’s safe to say that mobile living is getting a tad out of hand. Heck, these days, you can literally find all the comforts of home in a travel trailer. For example, the Salem Grand Villas bring two-story (sort of) living to the open road.

13 Nov 2022, 15:13 UTC ·
Ladies and gentlemen, what we're about to witness may defy the definition we’ve come to have for mobile living. The crew breaking down our barriers? None other than Forest River. Yes, the one and the same that now includes countless American RV and travel trailer brands that have popped up over the decades. Best of all, because Forest River has only been around since 1996, the brands under their umbrella have been allowed to continue building machines according to their styles and traditions, within company guidelines of course.

As for the brand we’ll be exploring today, Salem, they manufacture an array of mobile living habitats suitable for small and large capacity vehicles. However, the object of obsession will be nothing more than their Villa “Destination Trailers.” It’s here that we find their Grand Villa lineup, composed of three dual-level floorplans designed to not only help you go places, but once you get there, you’ll be able to unwind as though you never left home. Once you’ve gotten to know this machine, we could even call it a tiny home; I know those are something else, but you’ll see what I mean.

Because these puppies are built using an array of techniques and materials, I'll simply stick to the sort of life you can live with one, rather than tell you how it keeps water out, your body warm, systems flowing, or that you can tatter the outside with racks and other goodies for gear.

Instead, I want you to imagine that you’ve just made it to those campgrounds you’ve planned for and are now able to stabilize, unhitch, and unfurl your Villa. Let the kids run loose, expand the slide-out segments of the body, set up the exterior dining area, and head inside to grab a cold one from the fridge.

What I personally enjoyed about the three layouts is their ability to include countless spaces and areas for lounging, watching the game, feeling the warmth of a fireplace, reading a book, and even dining with unexpected guests. I'm telling you, it’s all about those slide-outs. Some of the floorplans include an island kitchen to allow guests ease-of-movement through the space even if you’re whipping up your five-course meals.

Come bedtime, these units really show off what they can do. While the master bedroom is downstairs and often includes a king mattress with walk-around, the kids or guests can be put to sleep upstairs in the lofts, or throughout the trailers in any of the modular couches or dinettes, if your floorplan includes these latter features. Those that have the luxury of choosing where they sleep, the fireplace is a good choice or across from the TV if you need the background noise. The next morning, you’ll be able to set the table for your extended family and feed them all at once too.

From here, it’s all up to your cash and dreams to define the sort of lifestyle you’ll carry out day to day. Maybe you’re into rock climbing and require space for your gear; don’t worry, plenty of room is available. Need a place for your bikes? Redesign a room into a garage. Into unedited adventures that bring the comforts of home along? Well, these “Destination Trailers” seem like a downsized and mobile comfort cave to consider. With rates for 2023 models ranging around $70,000 (€67,500 at current exchange rates), they’re definitely worth noting.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery showcase an array of Salem Grand Villa floorplans and features.

