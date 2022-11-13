Carriage Haus Is a Lovely Tiny Home That Makes Small Living Look Comfortable

This home was designed and built by Liberation Tiny Homes, a builder located in Lancaster County. Over the years, the company has created numerous tinies that match the owners’ style and preferences. And although each model is unique, these houses have one thing in common: they incorporate smart design solutions that make them feel larger than they really are.
Carriage Haus is a great example. This tiny is part of the builder’s Signature Series. It sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it measures 26 ft (7.9 meters) in length. It’s also 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide), and it offers 283 sq ft (26.2 sq ft). This might sound like a suffocatingly small home, but it’s actually a bright and airy dwelling with an amenity-rich interior.
Carriage Haus includes a well-equipped kitchen, a light-filled living room, a bathroom with a full-sized tub, a nice dining area, and two lofts. As soon as you step inside, you’re met with an open-concept living space. You’ll notice that there are numerous wooden elements that give this home a cozy vibe. Moreover, the small unit comes with not one, not two, but seven windows that let natural light come inside.
It also comes with numerous drawers, wooden shelves, and cabinets that provide all the storage people need to put away their cookware and utensils. Across the kitchen is the dining area, which can function as a small workspace as well. It includes a dual split oak table positioned next to a large window that can seat up to five people. The table does fold down to create an open main floor.
A few steps ahead is a spa-like bathroom that feels incredibly large. Inside, you’ll see a bathtub with a shower, a beautiful vanity with a unique vessel sink and mirror, and plenty of storage space. There’s a big cabinet, several floating shelves, and enough room for a washer and dryer combo unit.
There are numerous drawers of different sizes and even two large cabinets. The second loft is bigger and, just like the rest of the house, is filled with natural light. There’s enough room for a bed that can sleep two people in comfort.
Pricing for the Carriage Haus starts at $73,900. However, the cost may go up depending on the features included. Customers can add a heat recovery ventilation (HRV) system or a wiring conduit for future solar use. But they can also choose to have a slightly smaller Carriage Haus, which measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length. That model does not come with a washer and dryer combo unit, and it has a compact bathroom. Pricing for the smaller unit starts at $69,900.
