Converted School Bus Is Now a Motorhome With a Large Kitchen and a Rooftop Deck

Having a place to call home could be an expensive dream, especially nowadays. For this reason, many people are looking into alternatives that are much cheaper, or at least more rewarding.
So is this school bus that got converted into a tiny home on wheels for two nomad people, Hannah and Danny. This way they could have a place for themselves, travel around the country and at the same time still have a workplace.
The outside of the bus got a nice herringbone wood door instead of the original metal one that we normally see in skoolies. A small grill table was also installed next to the door. Some of the windows on the side were covered with metal sheets, which helped them have better insulation. Another nice feature is also the rooftop deck that can be accessed from the rear side through an RV ladder.
The living room has a long L-shaped couch with lots of storage underneath for the electrical equipment such as 400-amp hour lithium batteries, 3,000-watt inverter charger, and 60-amp charge controller for the 800-watts solar panels. The couch can also be transformed into a bed for the guests. This area also serves as a dinette. There is a small table and two and two chairs. The dinette is placed next to the wheelchair-accessible door, which can be opened and reveal a lovely view.
Next to the living, we find a good-sized kitchen area. There are lots of upper and lower cabinets to store all the kitchen utensils. It is also functional with a full-size propane-powered stove and oven, a refrigerator, and a large sink.
The bedroom is a quite small space managing to fit just a full-size mattress that has been placed on a platform bed underneath which most of their things are stored. There is also a small wardrobe between the kitchen and bedroom.
Lastly, the bathroom has been placed on the rear side of the bus. It has a composting toilet with a hand-made frame, a sink, and a shower cabin.
With all the amenities, this bus can run off-grid, but it can also be hooked up to shore power when more electricity is needed, such as when using the AC unit.
The outside of the bus got a nice herringbone wood door instead of the original metal one that we normally see in skoolies. A small grill table was also installed next to the door. Some of the windows on the side were covered with metal sheets, which helped them have better insulation. Another nice feature is also the rooftop deck that can be accessed from the rear side through an RV ladder.
The living room has a long L-shaped couch with lots of storage underneath for the electrical equipment such as 400-amp hour lithium batteries, 3,000-watt inverter charger, and 60-amp charge controller for the 800-watts solar panels. The couch can also be transformed into a bed for the guests. This area also serves as a dinette. There is a small table and two and two chairs. The dinette is placed next to the wheelchair-accessible door, which can be opened and reveal a lovely view.
Next to the living, we find a good-sized kitchen area. There are lots of upper and lower cabinets to store all the kitchen utensils. It is also functional with a full-size propane-powered stove and oven, a refrigerator, and a large sink.
The bedroom is a quite small space managing to fit just a full-size mattress that has been placed on a platform bed underneath which most of their things are stored. There is also a small wardrobe between the kitchen and bedroom.
Lastly, the bathroom has been placed on the rear side of the bus. It has a composting toilet with a hand-made frame, a sink, and a shower cabin.
With all the amenities, this bus can run off-grid, but it can also be hooked up to shore power when more electricity is needed, such as when using the AC unit.