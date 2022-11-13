autoevolution
Feature: Corvette Month
Car video reviews:
 

Converted School Bus Is Now a Motorhome With a Large Kitchen and a Rooftop Deck

Home > News > U-turn
13 Nov 2022, 10:53 UTC ·
Having a place to call home could be an expensive dream, especially nowadays. For this reason, many people are looking into alternatives that are much cheaper, or at least more rewarding.
Converted School Bus 16 photos
Converted School BusConverted School Bus ExteriorConverted School Bus ExteriorConverted School Bus ExteriorConverted School Bus Solar Panels and RoofdeckConverted School Bus Living AreaConverted School Bus Living Room and DinetteConverted School Bus Living CouchConverted School Bus Stove and OvenConverted School Bus KitchenConverted School Bus KitchenConverted School Bus BathroomConverted School Bus BathroomConverted School Bus WardrobeConverted School Bus Bedroom
So is this school bus that got converted into a tiny home on wheels for two nomad people, Hannah and Danny. This way they could have a place for themselves, travel around the country and at the same time still have a workplace.

The outside of the bus got a nice herringbone wood door instead of the original metal one that we normally see in skoolies. A small grill table was also installed next to the door. Some of the windows on the side were covered with metal sheets, which helped them have better insulation. Another nice feature is also the rooftop deck that can be accessed from the rear side through an RV ladder.

The living room has a long L-shaped couch with lots of storage underneath for the electrical equipment such as 400-amp hour lithium batteries, 3,000-watt inverter charger, and 60-amp charge controller for the 800-watts solar panels. The couch can also be transformed into a bed for the guests. This area also serves as a dinette. There is a small table and two and two chairs. The dinette is placed next to the wheelchair-accessible door, which can be opened and reveal a lovely view.

Next to the living, we find a good-sized kitchen area. There are lots of upper and lower cabinets to store all the kitchen utensils. It is also functional with a full-size propane-powered stove and oven, a refrigerator, and a large sink.

The bedroom is a quite small space managing to fit just a full-size mattress that has been placed on a platform bed underneath which most of their things are stored. There is also a small wardrobe between the kitchen and bedroom.

Lastly, the bathroom has been placed on the rear side of the bus. It has a composting toilet with a hand-made frame, a sink, and a shower cabin.

With all the amenities, this bus can run off-grid, but it can also be hooked up to shore power when more electricity is needed, such as when using the AC unit.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny house house on wheels school bus skoolie motorhome nomad living
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories