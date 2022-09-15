UK’s First Electric School Bus to Drastically Improve Air Quality for Children

A prestigious educational institution and the developer of a smart bus platform have joined forces to introduce a pioneering 100% electric school bus in the UK.
Dwight School London and Zeelo took a historic step – they launched an electric bus service that could pave the way for completely green school transportation in the future.
The two have been already collaborating since 2021, when Zeelo was providing what it calls “smart bus commute services” to the institution, which resulted in almost 24 tons of CO2 emissions being eliminated from the atmosphere, with 10,802 car journeys taken off the road during that time.
By taking another step and switching to an all-electric school bus service, the school can be proud of saving three cubic tonnes of CO2 emissions, on top of what it had already achieved.
This is good news for the environment but also for the kids. It’s no secret that air quality around schools and campuses isn’t the best, and conventional means of transportation only make things worse. This is a straightforward way of improving air quality around these areas where children spend a lot of their time.
The new electric bus service will help Dwight School London slash more than 30% of its annual carbon emissions resulting from school transportation, and it’s just one of the steps in a wider strategy for reducing its environmental impact while also decreasing operational costs.
It’s a milestone for Zeelo as well. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, this ambitious company is betting on bus commutes to make daily transportation not only greener but also faster and smarter. The Dwight School is the first educational organization to start using its electric bus, and Zeelo is also supporting it through its advanced system for routing and operations.
Students seem to also be excited about their new ride that’s better not just for the environment but for them as well. Hopes are that by the end of the decade, all of those taking daily commutes will enjoy the same benefits when public transportation becomes net zero.
