UK’s First Electric School Bus to Drastically Improve Air Quality for Children

More on this:

1 Proterra Increases the Battery Capacity of Its Popular, Long-Range ZX5 Transit E-Bus

2 First 100 Percent Electric Transit Agency in North America Celebrates Its Achievement

3 Sea Electric’s Cost-Effective Zero-Emissions Technology to Power Electric School Buses

4 The First Electric Bus Designed and Made in Africa to Debut in Kenya This Year

5 City Cancels $33M Order for Hydrogen Buses, Turns Out Electric Ones Are Better