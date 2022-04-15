Proterra Increases the Battery Capacity of Its Popular, Long-Range ZX5 Transit E-Bus

Back in 2017, Proterra’s 40 ft (12 m) Catalyst E2 max electric bus traveled 1,101 miles on a single charge, breaking the world record and becoming one of the most popular e-buses in North America. The ZX5 is the evolved version of it, employing the same technology used in the Catalyst, and starting next year, it will come with even larger battery storage.
The California-based company already boasts of its ZX5 transit electric bus featuring the largest energy storage of any 40 ft electric bus available in the North American market, with the vehicle being available in three configurations: ZX5 (with a total energy of 225 kWh), ZX5+ (450 kWh), and ZX5 Max (675 kWh). But things are going to get even better starting with 2023, as Proterra plans to increase even further the amount of energy onboard these transit buses.
Proterra plans to equip the ZX5 Max with up to 738 kWh of onboard energy, which means the vehicle will be able to offer ranges of more than 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge. That range will of course depend on factors such as route conditions, driving mode, and so on.
At the same time, the EV manufacturer will also increase the battery capacity of its 35 ft (10.6 m) and 40 ft ZX5+ models, equipping them with 492 kWh of onboard energy.
All these vehicles are U.S.-made and use Proterra Powered battery technology systems, which the manufacturer says have been proven via over 25 million service miles driven by Proterra vehicles. They are compact, lightweight, and powerful, being used on work trucks, semi-trucks, school buses, coach buses, low-floor cutaway shuttles, construction and mining equipment.
Proterra’s energy-dense batteries were also used recently on a Van Hool TDX25E motorcoach, the largest passenger transport EV on the road, commercialized by ABC Companies. The double-decker managed to complete a 2,500-mile (4,023 km) journey across the U.S., in various road and climate conditions, using only public stations to recharge its battery. ABD Companies claims the TDX25E was the first electric double-deck coach in the world to achieve something like this.
