Sea Electric’s Cost-Effective Zero-Emissions Technology to Power Electric School Buses

Sea Electric is supporting zero-emission transportation for children through the introduction of a Blue Bird Type C school bus equipped with the company’s 120b power system. Able to accommodate 84 passengers, this battery-electric bus will benefit from what the company claims to be a unique battery technology. It offers a 138capacity and an estimated life cycle of more than ten years. Plus, it doesn’t require active thermal energy, it’s safe, and cost-effective.In addition to the battery, the electric school bus is equipped with a Sea-Drive power system boasting a maximum power of 335(approximately 250) and a peak torque of 1,845 lb-ft (2,501 Nm). According to the manufacturer, the 150-mile (241 km) range between charges is enough to cover even school bus routes that are more challenging. There’s an integrated onboard charger, and the bus is compatible with Level 2 charging or DC fast charging at a rate of up to 100 kW.The Sea Electric’s battery system is also Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capable, meaning that it can store and provide energy to the power grid, a feature that contributes to power grid security, especially as more and more EVs are on the roads.Sea Electric is a relatively young company founded in Australia in 2012, with headquarters in North America. The Sea-Drive, its proprietary technology, has already proved its efficiency for urban delivery and distribution electric vehicles.The Sea Type C electric school bus powered by this system will cost less than $200,000, benefitting from a five-year battery warranty and a three-year or 50,000-mile (80,460 km) warranty for the drive system.