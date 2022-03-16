Sea Electric’s Cost-Effective Zero-Emissions Technology to Power Electric School Buses

With today’s electric drive systems having reached such high levels in terms of performance and efficiency, it would seem almost unreasonable to persist in the use of polluting vehicles for public transportation, especially when it comes to children and their health. Electric buses are taking over the world, and Sea Electric is making sure that diesel school buses become outdated.
Sea Electric is supporting zero-emission transportation for children through the introduction of a Blue Bird Type C school bus equipped with the company’s 120b power system. Able to accommodate 84 passengers, this battery-electric bus will benefit from what the company claims to be a unique battery technology. It offers a 138 kWh capacity and an estimated life cycle of more than ten years. Plus, it doesn’t require active thermal energy, it’s safe, and cost-effective.
In addition to the battery, the electric school bus is equipped with a Sea-Drive power system boasting a maximum power of 335 HP (approximately 250 kW) and a peak torque of 1,845 lb-ft (2,501 Nm). According to the manufacturer, the 150-mile (241 km) range between charges is enough to cover even school bus routes that are more challenging. There’s an integrated onboard charger, and the bus is compatible with Level 2 charging or DC fast charging at a rate of up to 100 kW.
The Sea Electric’s battery system is also Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capable, meaning that it can store and provide energy to the power grid, a feature that contributes to power grid security, especially as more and more EVs are on the roads.
Sea Electric is a relatively young company founded in Australia in 2012, with headquarters in North America. The Sea-Drive, its proprietary technology, has already proved its efficiency for urban delivery and distribution electric vehicles.
The Sea Type C electric school bus powered by this system will cost less than $200,000, benefitting from a five-year battery warranty and a three-year or 50,000-mile (80,460 km) warranty for the drive system.
In addition to the battery, the electric school bus is equipped with a Sea-Drive power system boasting a maximum power of 335 HP (approximately 250 kW) and a peak torque of 1,845 lb-ft (2,501 Nm). According to the manufacturer, the 150-mile (241 km) range between charges is enough to cover even school bus routes that are more challenging. There’s an integrated onboard charger, and the bus is compatible with Level 2 charging or DC fast charging at a rate of up to 100 kW.
The Sea Electric’s battery system is also Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capable, meaning that it can store and provide energy to the power grid, a feature that contributes to power grid security, especially as more and more EVs are on the roads.
Sea Electric is a relatively young company founded in Australia in 2012, with headquarters in North America. The Sea-Drive, its proprietary technology, has already proved its efficiency for urban delivery and distribution electric vehicles.
The Sea Type C electric school bus powered by this system will cost less than $200,000, benefitting from a five-year battery warranty and a three-year or 50,000-mile (80,460 km) warranty for the drive system.