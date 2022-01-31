Game-Changing BYD Electric School Bus Can Also Be Used as a Clean Power Source

More on this:

1 The First Electric Bus Designed and Made in Africa to Debut in Kenya This Year

2 1969 International School Bus Is Now a Rustic, Retro Tiny Home Where Time Stood Still

3 Grad Student Turns a School Bus Into a Bohemian Dream House on Wheels for Just $10,000

4 Watch a School Bus Take the Moose Test - Handles It Like a Pro

5 New All-Electric School Bus Boasts Impressive Range, It’s Called “The Beast”