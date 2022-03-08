Treat Yourself to a 2005 Ford E-450 Blue Bird Microbus Camper Conversion With No Reserve

School buses make for great camper conversions, especially when you can buy them for pocket money. A 2005 Ford E-450 Blue Bird Microbus on auction at Cars & Bids already comes with basic amenities for a camper conversion, although there’s still a lot that can be done to make it a proper motorhome. It currently has the highest bid of $6,969 two days before the hammer falls and it sells with no reserve, so it might be cheap as chips for the lucky winner.
Motorhomes are all the rage these days, although a camper is not for everybody. People are willing to pay insane amounts of money to secure a house on wheels that is supposed to help them escape civilization. But there’s always the option to scout for gems on auction websites, where you can find cheap motorhomes or at least the vehicles upon which you can build a motorhome.
The 2005 Ford E-450 Blue Bird Microbus on auction at Cars & Bids comes largely unchanged, at least on the outside. Inside there are two queen-sized beds while the regular flat benches have been replaced with captain’s chairs scrapped from a Toyota Sienna. There are not many amenities except for a portable sink, a refrigerator, a pair of auxiliary batteries, and an auxiliary diesel heater.
The future owner will probably be tempted to add at least a kitchenette and a toilet/shower combo to the mix. Also, a couple of solar panels or a generator would allow for short trips off-grid. The rest, including the original yellow paint, just make up for the bulk of this camper’s charm and we like how the current owner kept it almost unchanged.
The current highest bid sits at $6,969 with two more days to go and we must stress that all the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Brock Yates Alzheimer Fund. This fact alone makes us really sad that the auction is not as spirited as the seller would’ve wanted it to be. The good thing is that the potential buyer will get himself a very original camper for what will probably end up being very little money.
The 2005 Ford E-450 Blue Bird Microbus on auction at Cars & Bids comes largely unchanged, at least on the outside. Inside there are two queen-sized beds while the regular flat benches have been replaced with captain’s chairs scrapped from a Toyota Sienna. There are not many amenities except for a portable sink, a refrigerator, a pair of auxiliary batteries, and an auxiliary diesel heater.
The future owner will probably be tempted to add at least a kitchenette and a toilet/shower combo to the mix. Also, a couple of solar panels or a generator would allow for short trips off-grid. The rest, including the original yellow paint, just make up for the bulk of this camper’s charm and we like how the current owner kept it almost unchanged.
The current highest bid sits at $6,969 with two more days to go and we must stress that all the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Brock Yates Alzheimer Fund. This fact alone makes us really sad that the auction is not as spirited as the seller would’ve wanted it to be. The good thing is that the potential buyer will get himself a very original camper for what will probably end up being very little money.