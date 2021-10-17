Doghouse Is School Bus Converted Into Off-Grid and Tiny Home on Wheels

Paved to Pines is a team out of British Colombia that came into business as the result of a simple question, "How cool would it be if we turned a School Bus into an RV?" One year later, Steven Glass, traded his motorcycle for a 1992 40-foot Blue Bird school bus. Countless DIY hours later and the first conversion, Judy, had taken shape. Soon after, the project started turning heads and the team hasn’t slowed down since.
One project I ran across on their website is known as Doghouse. It’s a conversion completed for a gentleman that’s a firefighter, entrepreneur, and dog lover, naturally, the Doghouse seemed like a good name. Built to serve as a full-time tiny home for living, traveling, and a tad of business, including wine tours and catering, the Doghouse features a styling that’s as unique as its owner.
Now, if you haven’t had a look in the gallery yet, do so, but be warned as the interior is nothing like that of RVs you may be used to; it looks more like an actual home, and it should, seeing as how it handles 24/7 living. With that, features that adorn this school bus are all aimed towards comfort and personalized style.
any unsuspecting bystander may never think that this red school bus is a home on wheels. But, if you look a tad closer, you’ll see things like an awning, large AC unit, and if you somehow manage to climb on top, you’ll find a rooftop deck and nearly 400 watts of solar panel work.
Speaking of solar power, it’s one of the best ways to power appliances and features like lighting, even some primary systems, assuming electrical system components can handle that sort of solicitation. Well, to handle some of the work required, a 2,000-watt inverter and 500-amp/hour battery bank are also thrown into the Doghouse. A propane system and hot water heater are available too.
As for the interior of this tiny home on wheels, it offers a slight bachelor pad feel with the inclusion of a bar and stools, entertainment center with features like a drink fridge, massive subwoofer built into the furniture, and a lounge bed right across.
Because Doghouse’s client aims to live out of this for as long as possible, the kitchen is equipped with a gas range inclusive of an oven, sink with faucet, and residential size fridge. The bathroom features the same home feel and includes a flush toilet, tiled shower walls, and of course, a window for a view and ventilation.
make or break your project, and for Doghouse, it seems that Paved to Pines nailed the job. Each window is simply designed and includes curtains in order to keep prying eyes out of the home.
As for the interior vibe itself, Doghouse features a massive use of wood. This is then balanced by warm lighting, semiprecious metals, leathers, fabrics, and brick imitation sidewalls. Imagine what your travel adventures would be like in something like this.
Speaking of travel adventures, there’s no mention as to how many people can be accommodated inside Doghouse, but there’s lots of space to fill. One other thing we still don’t know is how much cash the owner had to dish out. Based on previous school bus conversions I've run across, I wouldn’t be surprised if this project ran hundreds of thousands of dollars.
