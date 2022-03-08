Submarine-Hunting Helicopters Arrive on Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales

A fleet of Merlin Mk2 submarine-hunting helicopters has touched down on the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for large-scale Arctic exercises. The helicopters will operate in a new environment, taking part in the extreme cold weather training.
Last month, Merlins and Wildcats arrived in Bardufoss, Norway. The helicopters took off from Yeovilton and headed deep into the Arctic Circle for the largest military exercise Norway has conducted in the past 30 years. Around 35,000 military personnel from 28 countries will participate in the Cold Response exercise, which runs for most of March.
The participants will work together, testing their abilities to operate in Norway's harsh environment – on land, at sea, and in the air. On the ground, the Royal Marines will lead the way, while on the water, the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Albion will be in charge.
Merlin Mk2 submarine-hunting helicopters and maritime patrol Merlins from 820 Naval Air Squadron will protect the ships from any threats above and below the sea.
The squadron, based at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, is dedicated to protecting both the UK's aircraft carriers and last year played a central role throughout the carrier strike group's deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The squadron, which is tasked with protecting both the UK's aircraft carriers, played a significant role in the carrier strike group's deployment to the Indo-Pacific last year. However, this time, the military personnel will not have to deal with heat and humidity, but with the extreme cold weather.
Commanding Officer, Commander Ian Varley, said "this is not the Mediterranean, India Ocean or the Pacific Ocean. We're going to operate in the northern ranges and the icy and snowy climate off Norway."
"It will be a testing time for us, but it's about forging us as one ship with its air group operating as one in these conditions. It will give us the opportunity to adapt to that and build from there", he added.
