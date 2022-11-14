Beautiful Gooseneck Tiny Flaunts Two Lofts and a Living Room With a Fireplace

A mobile house that’s ready to hit the road in any season needs to be, first of all, extra safe on the road, and as cozy as possible. The Canadian-built Phoenix meets both criteria, flaunting a generous gooseneck silhouette and a farmhouse-inspired style with a fireplace in the living room.
People in the tiny living community believe that the main advantage of a gooseneck trailer, compared to bumper pulls, is better stability. It’s more secure, giving the driver better control on the road. Secondly, the specific shape of a gooseneck allows for more space inside the tiny house. The Phoenix is no exception – big enough for four people, it offers 303 square feet (28 square meters) of space, including two lofts, a kitchen, a living area, and a generous bathroom.
The rustic exterior reveals a very luminous home, thanks to the numerous windows that allow natural light inside. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted by the modern kitchen that feels surprisingly luxurious – it’s U-shaped, and equipped with premium furniture and appliances, including a versatile table with storage space.
Discrete pocket doors separate the kitchen from the sunken living room, dominated by an elegant sofa and a modern fireplace – the perfect spot for the entire family to spend time together. At the other end, you’ll find the spacious, walk-through bathroom, boasting a big vanity, with built-in storage, and a four-foot (1.2 meters) shower.
Moving on to the lofts, the main one, right above the gooseneck, can be easily accessed from the main floor, through the staircase. As in most cases, the staircase also doubles as a storage area. This main bedroom is decorated in the same luxury-farmhouse style like the rest of the home, and it’s spacious enough for standing head room.
The second loft can be used either as a second bedroom, a storage area, or as additional space for a closet.
The Phoenix was built by Teacup Tiny Homes, and it’s available at TinyHouse, with pricing starting at $141,000.
