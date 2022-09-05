Margo Tiny House Can Sleep Up to Six People, Comes With a Bathtub and a Cozy Fireplace

Available in two versions, the Margo tiny house is one of the most popular models from the Teacup Tiny Homes Canadian company. It is highly customizable, spacious, and, depending on the chosen configuration, it can sleep up to six people.
Teacup Tiny Homes is a Canadian tiny house manufacturer from Canada and has been around since 2016. Its goal is to offer people smaller, more affordable, but functional and high-quality living alternatives that are also appealing in design.
Teacup serves the North American market and customers have to follow a few easy steps when they order a tiny home from the company. First, they have to browse through the available plans and choose one as a starting point. Then, they can start customizing their house to their needs, opting for the features they want, such as bathroom type (with shower or bathtub), colors used for the materials and furniture, and so on.
Margo is one of the company’s most popular models and it comes in two versions. The standard one can sleep up to four people and has one loft and the main bedroom. Margo II is Teacup’s other version and it adds a. few more square feet and an extra loft, increasing the sleeping capacity to six people.
Both versions are 30 ft (9.1 m) long and 8.6 ft (2.6 m) wide, although in the video below this article we get slightly different dimensions (31.5 ft/9.6 m for the length and 8.5 ft/2.5 m for the width). The standard Margo offers 368 sq ft (34.1 sq m) of space, while the Margo II is more spacious, offering 390 sq ft (36.2 sq m).
In both cases, Margo’s bedroom is located on main floor, while the additional loft/s are upstairs and accessible via stairs (with storage in them) and via a ladder.
One of the greatest things about the Margo is that it is flooded with natural light, thanks to a large, pass-through window in the kitchen. There’s also an eating/bar area in front of the window.
The bathroom inside the Margo can be fitted with either a shower or a bathtub. You can also add a wood-burning fireplace, for an extra cozy feel.
Pricing for the Margo ranges between approximately USD 121,800 and USD 141,000, depending on the customizations you make.
You can take a virtual tour of this popular Teacup tiny home in the video below.
