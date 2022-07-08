Ruby Tiny House Is 30 ft. of Coziness and Natural Light, Has Two Lofts and a Fireplace

On the market since 2016, Teacup Tiny Homes is a Canadian company that serves the North American market and makes some of the most adorable, functional, and high-quality tiny houses out there. Ruby is just one of their many available models, a bright, cozy, dual-loft dwelling that can accommodate many different lifestyles.
The way Teacup works with its clients is by offering multiple designs (featured plans) that are highly customizable. The first step is to settle on a model that is to your liking and then proceed with tweaking it and adding extra features that best fit your needs. For instance, you get to choose the colors for both the exterior and the interior, you can opt for one of the available bathroom packages, and more.
As standard, the Ruby is 30 ft (9.1 m) long, 8.6 ft (2.6 m) wide, and offers 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m) of space. It can sleep four people plus an additional two on the sofa in the living room. This tiny house comes with two lofts and they are both spacious enough to fit a king-size bed. One of the lofts is accessible via a ladder and the other one (the master loft) through a set of stairs in the rear.
The Ruby you see in the video features the luxury bathroom package, which in this case includes a 42” (106.6 cm)-wide shower, a sink, a composting toilet, and large vanity with a make-up desk and three windows over top, to let plenty of natural light in. You can also choose to replace the shower with a 60” (152.4 cm) bathtub.
Also, as an optional feature, the buyers of this particular Ruby you see in the video below went with a cozy, wood-burning fireplace.
The kitchen area of Ruby is large enough to fit a regular four-burner stove with an oven. There’s enough space to prepare the food and plenty of cabinetry to store all your kitchen items.
Ruby is flooded with natural light all throughout, featuring multiple windows both on the ground floor and upstairs. In addition, that also means the tiny house is well ventilated.
Teacup’s Ruby model ranges between USD 127,522 and USD 150,700, depending on the customizations you make.
