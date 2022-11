Tiny Marie Is a Trailer House That Comes With a Functional Kitchen and Two Separate Lofts

This specific build is mounted on a galvanized two-axle trailer and measures 24ft (7.2m) in length, 8.3ft (2.5m) in width, and 11ft (3.4m) in height for a total of 215sq ft (20sq m). It features a fully white exterior design with black accents.The kitchen is fully functional with a four-burner electric stovetop and a normal size sink. The kitchen cabinets have many drawers and a dedicated space for the future owner to install an oven. There is enough room on the other side of the kitchen for a dinette to be placed. The same goes for the entrance space where a miniature living room could be arranged.This tiny house is presented with two separate lofts . The main loft is right above the bathroom and can be accessed by the small staircase from the kitchen, while the second loft requires a ladder. Both of these lofts are empty for now, but the main one has enough space for a full-size bed and a small closet. There is plenty of natural light given by the few small windows installed on both sides. The other loft can be used as either storage or a wardrobe.The bathroom is quite small, and no sink is present, but a normal flush toilet and a shower cabin were added. Since the interior is all made of wood, the builder added a bathroom ventilation system to combat any moisture that would infiltrate those wood panels.It comes already equipped with a gas-powered water heater, a gas tank, and a gas detector for more safety. The floor is also suited up with an electric heating system and a thermostat, allowing the owner to set the perfect temperature.This tiny house was built by Eco Tiny House , which is a company based in Romania. There is no price shown on the producer site. Considering that Tiny Swift , which is another house built by them, was priced at around $39,000 (€37,600), expect to pay somewhere around that price or less since that model is larger than this one.