Tiny Marie Is a Trailer House That Comes With a Functional Kitchen and Two Separate Lofts

Attach this tiny house to your vehicle and embark on your worry-free journey while already having a working kitchen and a place to sleep.
This specific build is mounted on a galvanized two-axle trailer and measures 24ft (7.2m) in length, 8.3ft (2.5m) in width, and 11ft (3.4m) in height for a total of 215sq ft (20sq m). It features a fully white exterior design with black accents.
The kitchen is fully functional with a four-burner electric stovetop and a normal size sink. The kitchen cabinets have many drawers and a dedicated space for the future owner to install an oven. There is enough room on the other side of the kitchen for a dinette to be placed. The same goes for the entrance space where a miniature living room could be arranged.
This tiny house is presented with two separate lofts. The main loft is right above the bathroom and can be accessed by the small staircase from the kitchen, while the second loft requires a ladder. Both of these lofts are empty for now, but the main one has enough space for a full-size bed and a small closet. There is plenty of natural light given by the few small windows installed on both sides. The other loft can be used as either storage or a wardrobe.
The bathroom is quite small, and no sink is present, but a normal flush toilet and a shower cabin were added. Since the interior is all made of wood, the builder added a bathroom ventilation system to combat any moisture that would infiltrate those wood panels.
It comes already equipped with a gas-powered water heater, a gas tank, and a gas detector for more safety. The floor is also suited up with an electric heating system and a thermostat, allowing the owner to set the perfect temperature.
This tiny house was built by Eco Tiny House, which is a company based in Romania. There is no price shown on the producer site. Considering that Tiny Swift, which is another house built by them, was priced at around $39,000 (€37,600), expect to pay somewhere around that price or less since that model is larger than this one.
