This Mobile Craftsman-Style House Comes With a Fully Equipped Kitchen and a Bathtub

Tiny houses are full of coziness and plenty of space for comfortable full-time living for a much smaller price than conventional houses. You can buy one that is already made or even build and design it yourself, which would make it more personal.
This miniature house has Craftsman-style architecture. It measures 26ft (8m) in length and 10ft (3m) in width, for a total of 260sqft (24sqm). The entire house is powered by a 30-amp outlet and propane gas tank. The flooring is made of vinyl planks, the ceiling is made of hardwood, and the walls are shiplap panels.
Stepping inside, we get into what could be a small living area. There is enough space for a small couch and perhaps a TV stand or a coffee table. The entire house has a white and dark wood color aesthetic, which makes it feel like a more stylish and higher-end house.
Next to the living area, the builder added a fully functional kitchen with a large-size stainless steel refrigerator, a stove and oven combo, a sink with a dish drying rack and a cutting board, and a 30-inch (76cm) range. The storage spaces are custom-made maple cabinets with soft closing hinges with plywood and solid wood drawers. The countertops are coated with epoxy that leaves a stone-like finish.
The bathroom is quite spacious for such a small place and includes a large bathtub, a bathroom vanity, a washer-dryer combo machine, and a toilet. For the toilet type, the future owner can choose from several options, including composting, incinerating, or a normal flush toilet.
The bedroom is located in the loft area, which can be accessed by the staircase that is found at the entrance. The stairs have a few open shelves inside and also two small closets. The loft has a fairly amount of space, enough for a queen-size bed and a closet. The flooring is covered by a fluffy, gray carpet, which is less noisy to walk on than other surfaces.
This tiny house comes brand new and can be bought on Tiny House Listings for $89,000 (€85,800), which is a really good price with all the amenities included.
