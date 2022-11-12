This 128 Sqft Tiny House Has Enough Space To Fit a Loft Bedroom and a Gaming Living Room

Tiny houses are just what their name implies - tiny, but some are even more than that - they are pocket-sized houses. For some people, it is enough space for full-time living, and the small space gives a comfy atmosphere.
Meet Ashley and Norma-Jean, who live full time in a tiny house that measures 16 feet (4.9m) in length and 8 feet (2.4m) in width for a total of 128 sqft (12sqm). It is painted bright yellow with white accents. A small deck with a few blue chairs and two flowerpots was arranged on the outside.
Stepping inside, we get right into the kitchen, which is painted fully white, giving the impression of a more spacious place than it actually is. The kitchen is fully functional with a two-burner electric stovetop, a microwave, a rangehood, a mini fridge, and a large sink with a cutting board cover. There is lots of storage place inside the cabinets, a few spice racks, and a considerable pantry.
On the other side of the kitchen, we find a sliding door that gets us right into the bathroom. It is quite small, but they managed to fit a toilet, a tiny sink, a shower cabin, and a medicine cabinet. Considering the size of this entire house, it is remarkable how they made it possible to fit a bathroom with everything that you need.
The rear of the house is occupied by the living room. Plenty of windows allow for natural light to gaze upon this space. Here, we also find a small TV, a PlayStation 4, and an Xbox One, all of them nicely arranged on a bench that now serves as a TV stand. Above this place, a minuscule storage loft was added that can be accessed by a ladder.
A staircase with an open closet carved inside is located between the kitchen and the living area. From this staircase, we get into the loft bedroom, which has a full-size mattress, a few drawers, and storage cubes.
This entire tiny house cost the couple only $25,000 (€24,101), and with all the upgrades, it raised up to $30,000 (€28,921), which is quite an affordable price considering it has all the necessary amenities.
