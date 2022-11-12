Early Model Bronco Transformed From Ordinary to Extraordinary

The first Ford Broncos to roll off the Company's assembly line at the Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne, Michigan in the mid-60s did so carrying the hope they would compete with the Jeep CJ5, International Harvester Scout, and Toyota Landcruiser.
However, the Bronco was not much of a hit. All eyes in the automotive world were focused on Ford's Mustang which also launched in the same period. By way of comparison, In 1966, Ford sold 23,776 Broncos and a whopping 608,000 Mustangs. In fact, Ford never sold more than 26,000 in a year from 1966 to 1977.
The look of the Bronco was rather tame and ordinary that did not match the moniker; it was more of a gelding than a bronco and aftermarket parts for modifying cars and trucks back then did not exist to the extent they do today.
Fast forward to this day and age and the boxy Broncos have become a three-dimensional blank canvas for off-road junkies to modify to fit their needs. Enter Velocity Modern Classics, a shop just north of Pensacola, Florida, who seems to have taken a liking to restore older model Broncos, and the results are impressive.
This early model 1966 now fits the name. In panning through the picture library you will see how a Ford Coyote 5-liter fits between the wheel wells just like it rolled out of production. With limited engine bay space, Velocity did an impeccable job selecting and seamlessly fitting the engine into its place. Velocity custom headers and performance exhausts make sure the Coyote exhales efficiently.
Power from the Coyote flows through an automatic overdrive transmission to a new Dana 44 front axle and a new Ford 9-inch rear axle. Wildwood 4-wheel disc brakes with Hydroboost assisted braking slows the role of the Mickey Thompson polished wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A rubber and JW Speaker LED headlights help illuminate the road ahead.
The custom PPG paint color is the perfect shade of gray made even more striking by the tan leather bucket seats, door panel inlays, dashboard, and rear tumble seat. A Velocity Digital Gauge Cluster, Pioneer deck, Ididit tilt column, Vintage Air A/C System, and 4-point roll cage round out the interior of the build.
The look of the Bronco was rather tame and ordinary that did not match the moniker; it was more of a gelding than a bronco and aftermarket parts for modifying cars and trucks back then did not exist to the extent they do today.
Fast forward to this day and age and the boxy Broncos have become a three-dimensional blank canvas for off-road junkies to modify to fit their needs. Enter Velocity Modern Classics, a shop just north of Pensacola, Florida, who seems to have taken a liking to restore older model Broncos, and the results are impressive.
This early model 1966 now fits the name. In panning through the picture library you will see how a Ford Coyote 5-liter fits between the wheel wells just like it rolled out of production. With limited engine bay space, Velocity did an impeccable job selecting and seamlessly fitting the engine into its place. Velocity custom headers and performance exhausts make sure the Coyote exhales efficiently.
Power from the Coyote flows through an automatic overdrive transmission to a new Dana 44 front axle and a new Ford 9-inch rear axle. Wildwood 4-wheel disc brakes with Hydroboost assisted braking slows the role of the Mickey Thompson polished wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A rubber and JW Speaker LED headlights help illuminate the road ahead.
The custom PPG paint color is the perfect shade of gray made even more striking by the tan leather bucket seats, door panel inlays, dashboard, and rear tumble seat. A Velocity Digital Gauge Cluster, Pioneer deck, Ididit tilt column, Vintage Air A/C System, and 4-point roll cage round out the interior of the build.