The 5.0L V8 Isn't Torquey Enough for the Ford Bronco, 3.5L V6 Doesn't Fit Properly

The Desert Runner , however, isn’t road legal. The race truck also happens to be way too expensive at $200k. Alas, Bronco customers have to settle for a four-pot turbo and twin-turbocharged V6 motors for the time being.Ford Performance boss Carl Widmann told Motor Authority that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 of the F-150 Raptor wouldn’t fit properly under the hood of the Bronco. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which features dual throttle bodies in the 2024 Ford Mustang, doesn’t offer sufficient low-end torque.The question is, are you surprised by this? Mid-size trucks and V8s don’t mix. The Ford Motor Company also happens to milk its customers dry with the F-150 Raptor R, which features a slightly modified 5.2-liter Predator V8 from the now-discontinued Shelby GT500. Speaking of which, the F-150 Raptor R is going for $107,400 plus $1,745 destination charge.We also have to remember that Jeep is charging a lot of moolah for the 392-engined Wrangler, which features 470 pound-foot (637 Nm) of torque, just like the 4xe plug-in hybrid that flaunts a four-cylinder turbo.Ford is currently developing a plug-in system for the Bronco, a fuel-sipping powertrain that was indirectly confirmed by the “ EV Coaching ” feature we’ve covered in July 2020. Will it be more powerful and torquier than the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Bronco Raptor? Only time will tell…As a brief refresher, the most powerful series-production Bronco develops 418 horsepower and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm) of torque.