The 5.0L V8 Isn't Torquey Enough for the Ford Bronco, 3.5L V6 Doesn't Fit Properly

Two years ago, back in September 2020, chief engineer Eric Loeffler and global program manager Jeff Seaman made it clear that a V8 isn’t coming to the Bronco due to federal requirements and CO2 implications. Be that as it may, Bronco enthusiasts were offered a V8 in the guise of the Desert Runner, which is assembled by Multimatic in extremely limited numbers.
The Desert Runner, however, isn’t road legal. The race truck also happens to be way too expensive at $200k. Alas, Bronco customers have to settle for a four-pot turbo and twin-turbocharged V6 motors for the time being.
Ford Performance boss Carl Widmann told Motor Authority that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 of the F-150 Raptor wouldn’t fit properly under the hood of the Bronco. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which features dual throttle bodies in the 2024 Ford Mustang, doesn’t offer sufficient low-end torque.
The question is, are you surprised by this? Mid-size trucks and V8s don’t mix. The Ford Motor Company also happens to milk its customers dry with the F-150 Raptor R, which features a slightly modified 5.2-liter Predator V8 from the now-discontinued Shelby GT500. Speaking of which, the F-150 Raptor R is going for $107,400 plus $1,745 destination charge.
We also have to remember that Jeep is charging a lot of moolah for the 392-engined Wrangler, which features 470 pound-foot (637 Nm) of torque, just like the 4xe plug-in hybrid that flaunts a four-cylinder turbo.
Ford is currently developing a plug-in system for the Bronco, a fuel-sipping powertrain that was indirectly confirmed by the “EV Coaching” feature we’ve covered in July 2020. Will it be more powerful and torquier than the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Bronco Raptor? Only time will tell…
As a brief refresher, the most powerful series-production Bronco develops 418 horsepower and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm) of torque.
