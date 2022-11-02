Rapper Fabolous Turns Into O.J. Simpson for Halloween, Has the Ford Bronco to Prove It

Back in the 90s, when O.J. Simpson was on trial for murdering his wife, his white Ford Bronco became quite popular too. Well, that was the inspiration behind rapper Fabolous' costume for this year's Halloween, complete with his own white Ford Bronco.
This year, rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, went outside his usual comfort zone of luxury rides and bought a Ford Bronco. The Broncos made a new comeback recently and the "Into You" rapper jumped on that wagon and copped himself one.
But when he bought it back in March, he probably didn’t know it will be a big part of this year’s Halloween costume. Because the rapper decided to go as O.J. Simpson and his Ford Bronco definitely helped his costume.
Naturally, it’s not the same Bronco version. Simpson had a white 1993 Ford Bronco XLT, meanwhile Fabolous' is a much more recent version with the rapper seemingly going for the Badlands version, based on several options on it, like the 12" LCD Touchscreen and the design of the wheels.
The current version of the Bronco offers a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four engine or a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost, rated at 306 horsepower (310 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), sent to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. It's unclear which one Fabolous went for, but he probably went for the V6.
Of course, Fabolous' costume included entire white and blue football gear with Simpson's name and jersey number on the back of the shirt, matching the upgraded illuminated Bronco lettering in shades of blue.
The Ford Bronco is one of Fabolous’ atypical cars in his luxury collection, which usually includes expensive cars like the Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and the S-Class, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But he couldn’t have used any of those for this O.J. Simpson costume, so it did come in handy.
But when he bought it back in March, he probably didn’t know it will be a big part of this year’s Halloween costume. Because the rapper decided to go as O.J. Simpson and his Ford Bronco definitely helped his costume.
Naturally, it’s not the same Bronco version. Simpson had a white 1993 Ford Bronco XLT, meanwhile Fabolous' is a much more recent version with the rapper seemingly going for the Badlands version, based on several options on it, like the 12" LCD Touchscreen and the design of the wheels.
The current version of the Bronco offers a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four engine or a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost, rated at 306 horsepower (310 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), sent to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. It's unclear which one Fabolous went for, but he probably went for the V6.
Of course, Fabolous' costume included entire white and blue football gear with Simpson's name and jersey number on the back of the shirt, matching the upgraded illuminated Bronco lettering in shades of blue.
The Ford Bronco is one of Fabolous’ atypical cars in his luxury collection, which usually includes expensive cars like the Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and the S-Class, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But he couldn’t have used any of those for this O.J. Simpson costume, so it did come in handy.