Rapper Fabolous Has Your Back, Reminds Everyone to Check Their “Foreign” Cars

SUV

In a couple of new pictures shared on his Instagram account on Friday, October 7, rapper Fabolous reminded everyone to get their cars checked up. First, he shared a picture of the V12 engine powering his silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan , captioning it, "in the hood." A few hours later, he added a full photo of the Cullinan at an auto shop with its hood open.He added on the picture, "I don't know who [needs] to hear this but... get them foreigns checked up. They be needing care more than you think."This silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan with yellow accents seems to be Fabolous’ go-to car whenever he wants to go around for a drive. So, it’s only natural that he wants to take care of it and make sure it’ll be with him for a long time. It's no wonder he likes it so much, because the Cullinan has a lot to offer.First, it comes with an imposing exterior and a lot of comfort and luxury inside the cabin. Second, the Cullinan is the onlyin Rolls-Royce's current lineup, making it more exclusive and desirable. And third, it also comes with quite a performance, thanks to its 6.75-liter V12 engine, which is good for 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.It takes the luxury behemoth 5.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and it can hit top speeds electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).Besides the Cullinan, he also owns a new 2023 Range Rover , a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Ford Bronco, and recently has been seen in a Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear . But he does seem to offer his Rolls-Royce Cullinan extra "care."