Rapper Fabolous Has Your Back, Reminds Everyone to Check Their “Foreign” Cars

Owning a car involves far more costs than just fuel and some of them need to receive special care. Fear not, because rapper Fabolous is here to remind you to get your car checked up.
In a couple of new pictures shared on his Instagram account on Friday, October 7, rapper Fabolous reminded everyone to get their cars checked up. First, he shared a picture of the V12 engine powering his silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan, captioning it, "in the hood." A few hours later, he added a full photo of the Cullinan at an auto shop with its hood open.
He added on the picture, "I don't know who [needs] to hear this but... get them foreigns checked up. They be needing care more than you think."
This silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan with yellow accents seems to be Fabolous’ go-to car whenever he wants to go around for a drive. So, it’s only natural that he wants to take care of it and make sure it’ll be with him for a long time. It's no wonder he likes it so much, because the Cullinan has a lot to offer.
First, it comes with an imposing exterior and a lot of comfort and luxury inside the cabin. Second, the Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, making it more exclusive and desirable. And third, it also comes with quite a performance, thanks to its 6.75-liter V12 engine, which is good for 562 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It takes the luxury behemoth 5.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and it can hit top speeds electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides the Cullinan, he also owns a new 2023 Range Rover, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Ford Bronco, and recently has been seen in a Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear. But he does seem to offer his Rolls-Royce Cullinan extra "care."
