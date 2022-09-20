Rapper Fabolous Gives Tour of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class With Maybach Gear

Rapper Fabolous is famous for his fabulous taste in vehicles, be it his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, his Mercedes-Maybachs, or his other cars. But as he was in Miami, the rapper just gave a tour of his ride, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear.
A few days ago, rapper Fabolous showed that everything he does is over the top. Including getting a manicure in a luxury minivan like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach parts.
This type of minivan became very popular among celebrities who need more space when traveling long distances or when touring. Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kim Kardashian all have one.
Now Fabolous is the latest star to enjoy one, although it’s unclear whether he owns it. He is currently in Miami, Florida, where he celebrated N.O.R.E.'s birthday and hung out with other famous rappers. In the meantime, he had the best time enjoying a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
On September 20, the rapper took to Instagram Stories to give a full tour of the minivan, which has been upgraded with Maybach parts, and Fab had not just one, but two of them available.
One of them came with a black exterior with orange upholstery, which seems to be the one he hung out in most. The other was silver, with a blue interior. He shared several shots of the minivan’s luxury features, including a door pocket for an umbrella with the Maybach logo, similar to the Rolls-Royce feature.
Several videos showed how much legroom he had inside the minivan, pushing the button to open the door. In the video, the Maybach logo was visible throughout the cabin.
In one of the clips, Fabolous wrote at the bottom, "from dollar vans to Maybach Vans." Well, Maybach doesn't make vans (just yet), but these minivans come pretty close to the luxury found in the cars from the Mercedes sub-brand. And if he doesn’t own one yet, Fabolous must be seriously considering it.
