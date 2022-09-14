Fabolous' Kids Celebrate First Day With a Ride to School in His Rolls-Royce Cullinan

School is back in session and rapper Fabolous shows he is a dutiful dad, as he gave his sons a ride to school. Of course, the ride in question is in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is set to turn every classmate’s head when his kids arrive.
Rapper Fabolous may have a newly purchased vehicle, a 2023 Range Rover, all black, but his heart is still with Rolls-Royce. Which was also the vehicle he used when driving his two children to school on their first day.
Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, shares two sons, Johan, 13, and Jonas, 7, and one daughter, Journey Isabella, with Emily Bustamante, his longtime partner. Although their relationship status is unclear at the moment, that doesn't stop Fabolous from being a present father.
The rapper shared several videos from inside his silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan as he was getting ready to drive his sons to school. He asked, "is the gang ready for the first time," showing Johan in the front seat, with Jonas strapped in the back seat. They didn't seem too overly excited, but did nod to the camera.
Although the videos were shot in black and white, Fabolous' Rolls-Royce Cullinan's interior is orange with black and wood accents.
He also added that it was Johan's first day of high school, as he had just started ninth grade. He was also there to pick them up, asking them how it all went. According to Johan, it was "good," and Jonas couldn't really remember the name of his teacher, saying that "it's just some weird name." Fab added on top of the video "we've all had weird name teachers." It looks like it runs in the family.
Since both his sons have social media, with Jonas' run by him and Emily, we can see that, naturally, the two are used to his dad's lavish lifestyle. And a ride in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the only SUV in the British luxury carmaker’s current lineup, might be a distant dream for some people, but it didn't seem like a big deal for Fabolous' sons. After school, he even treated them to some ice cream, writing, "It's so real I hop out of the Cullinan for [an] icey," with The Lox' "All For The Love" in the background. It sounds like a successful first school day to us.
