Rapper Fabolous Likes a Gas Station in New Jersey Because “They Take Fit Pics” of Him

In a new set of pictures on his Instagram account, rapper Fabolous reveals he gets his gas in New Jersey... but it’s not really because of the low prices, but because the employees there take “fit” pictures of him.
Rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, loves the finer things in life, and he doesn’t miss an opportunity to show that. He usually rides around in one of his Rolls-Royce Cullinans, but his collection also includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and a newly added 2023 Range Rover.
In one of his latest posts on Instagram, Fabolous posed at a gas station next to his silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan with yellow accents. It seems to be his go-to vehicle, because he’s been flaunting it a lot recently.
The rapper wrote in the description that “I get my gas in Jersey cuz they pump ya gas & will take a fit pic for you too lol.” And, indeed, they did take some pretty good pictures of him. He didn’t fail to comment on the high prices, though, adding in the comment box, “Gas Prices so high Ahk gotta take this pic for me.”
Fabolous has a lot of reasons to love driving his Cullinan. One of them is that it’s the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, which makes it even more special. It has an imposing exterior, combined with Rolls-Royce's usual luxury inside the cabin. The Cullinan is also very powerful, powered by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Besides hanging out in his Cullinan, the rapper just attended DJ Khaled’s album release party for God Did on September 10. Fabolous also didn’t miss the opportunity to match his ride there, which was his white Ford Bronco.
