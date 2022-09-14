This 560-HP Infiniti G37 With a Supercharger Kit Is Like the 370Z in a Tuxedo

When it comes to JDM luxury coupes that can rival the likes of the BMW 330i, Nissan’s Infiniti G37 Coupe is a top contender. It’s a beautiful car, a bit off-putting on the front fascia, but it’s one of those refreshed Japanese vehicles you’ll learn to love with time.
Stock, the Infinity G37 Coupe comes with Nissan’s 3.7-liter V6 that’s good for 328 hp (333 ps). It also has a limited-slip differential, stiffened suspension, and a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Now, there are several things you could do with this coupe. Drift fanatics would set it up for high-octane drift-action around the track. Modest enthusiasts would bump up the power underneath but still let it keep its majestic exterior – it’s a strikingly beautiful car, after all.
David Patterson of ThatDudeinBlue recently featured a supercharged version of the Infiniti G37, The Q60’s Grandaddy by Soho motorsports. He took it out for a spin, and naturally, we were compelled to share his experience.
Unlike the stock variant, this tuned G37 packs a supercharger kit. The result is 560 ponies (568 ps), and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque channeled to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. The supercharger is centrifugal, which in simple terms, means it’s a belt-driven turbo.
Patterson thinks the G37 is like the Nissan 370Z in a Tuxedo like the G35 was for the 350Z. It’s nothing like the Q50 and Q60’s twin-turbo V6, but more of an in-between now that it comes with a supercharger.
“Got this fake dog box sensation going on. This power band is really interesting compared to the turbo, where you have that little bit of lag out of the turbocharger. This does not have any boost lag.” Patterson said about the G37, comparing it to the single turbo G37X all-wheel-drive model.
We’ll have to give props to the owner. It’s a sweet build, and you can tell from Patterson’s grin when he puts his foot on the pedal. Also, you wouldn’t suspect it for the monster it is unless you are nosy enough to lift the trunk lid or challenge it at a traffic stop.
