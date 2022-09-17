Even When Doing Regular Stuff, Fabolous Does It in Luxury, Gets a Manicure in a Mercedes

Rapper Fabolous is all about the finer things, with expensive cars, clothes, and experiences. In one of his latest posts on social media, we see that even the regular things are done in the utmost luxury, such as getting a manicure in a Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear.
Rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, is a big fan of Rolls-Royce, hopping in his silver Cullinan every chance he gets. But he wouldn’t say no to other luxury vehicles, either, like the Maybach. He recently shared he has an upcoming project with fellow rapper Meek Mill, where it’s all about Maybachs.
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is big enough to offer a comfortable ride, but customizing it and adding Maybach gear gets you the "first class" treatment. It usually comes with a seven-seat configuration, with a lot of legroom and several massage programs.
One of the dealerships that sells these custom rides is Wires Only, owned by RD Whittington. So far, some of the known owners are Lil Uzi Vert, who received the ride from his girlfriend, City Girls' JT, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West.
The luxury minivan usually shows the Maybach logo throughout the cabin, including the seats, pillows, and treadplates. In Fabolous' video, we can see the brand's logo on the windows. Although the clip doesn't show the exterior, we see that the cabin comes with an orange and black color scheme. A ride like this usually comes with a price between $200k and $300k, depending on its specs. It’s unclear whether Fabolous purchased one or rented it.
Besides hanging in the Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear, Fabolous switched it up from Rolls-Royce to a red Lamborghini Aventador, matching its red exterior with a Bulls shirt. That’s not his usual ride and he only used it for his latest music video, “Easy Freestyle,” but we’d like to see him driving more supercars in the future.
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is big enough to offer a comfortable ride, but customizing it and adding Maybach gear gets you the "first class" treatment. It usually comes with a seven-seat configuration, with a lot of legroom and several massage programs.
One of the dealerships that sells these custom rides is Wires Only, owned by RD Whittington. So far, some of the known owners are Lil Uzi Vert, who received the ride from his girlfriend, City Girls' JT, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West.
The luxury minivan usually shows the Maybach logo throughout the cabin, including the seats, pillows, and treadplates. In Fabolous' video, we can see the brand's logo on the windows. Although the clip doesn't show the exterior, we see that the cabin comes with an orange and black color scheme. A ride like this usually comes with a price between $200k and $300k, depending on its specs. It’s unclear whether Fabolous purchased one or rented it.
Besides hanging in the Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear, Fabolous switched it up from Rolls-Royce to a red Lamborghini Aventador, matching its red exterior with a Bulls shirt. That’s not his usual ride and he only used it for his latest music video, “Easy Freestyle,” but we’d like to see him driving more supercars in the future.