Here's a Better Look at Lil Uzi Vert's Luxurious Mercedes-Benz V-Class With Maybach Gear

Early this month, Lil Uzi Vert celebrated their 27th birthday and it was cause for a celebration. Their girlfriend, City Girls’ JT decided to go big and splashed on a Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach Gear from Wires Only.
We’ve previously covered Lil Uzi Vert’s huge birthday gift from JT at the beginning of the month, but now we have a better look at the luxury ride. The rapper, who upgraded their pronouns to they/them in mid-July, got a ride fit for royalty.
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is already big enough to make traveling comfortable, especially after a show or an event. But if you customize it and add Maybach gear, you get to enjoy the"first class" travel treament.
RD Whittington, the owner of Wires Only, sells such a vehicle. Other famous people who have purchased the luxury van are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, both with a big love for anything luxurious and in need of a lot of space for their four children. Lil Uzi Vert does not have children (yet), but they are a successful rapper who travels a lot.
In a recent video posted on its official Instagram account, WiresOnly gives us a better look at the luxury minivan, which comes with a two-tone exterior paint job and deep blue seats and black accents throughout. It offers seven seats, enough to give their friends a ride if they need too. Although it’s a Mercedes-Benz Luxury Metris, Lil Uzi Vert will be able to feel like they’re in a Rolls-Royce thanks to the Starlight Headliner on a black roof.
The Maybach logo is present throughout the cabin, including on the treadplates, the seats, and even the pillows. According to WiresOnly's official website, the luxury minivan comes with a price of between $200 and $300k, based on the specs.
JT’s gesture came in return after Lil Uzi Vert bought her a McLaren 720S last year for her birthday. She also added in a BMW motorcycle. And, if you can believe it, these aren’t the only new additions to Lil Uzi Vert’s garage, because they just added a West Coast Customs-made Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is already big enough to make traveling comfortable, especially after a show or an event. But if you customize it and add Maybach gear, you get to enjoy the"first class" travel treament.
RD Whittington, the owner of Wires Only, sells such a vehicle. Other famous people who have purchased the luxury van are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, both with a big love for anything luxurious and in need of a lot of space for their four children. Lil Uzi Vert does not have children (yet), but they are a successful rapper who travels a lot.
In a recent video posted on its official Instagram account, WiresOnly gives us a better look at the luxury minivan, which comes with a two-tone exterior paint job and deep blue seats and black accents throughout. It offers seven seats, enough to give their friends a ride if they need too. Although it’s a Mercedes-Benz Luxury Metris, Lil Uzi Vert will be able to feel like they’re in a Rolls-Royce thanks to the Starlight Headliner on a black roof.
The Maybach logo is present throughout the cabin, including on the treadplates, the seats, and even the pillows. According to WiresOnly's official website, the luxury minivan comes with a price of between $200 and $300k, based on the specs.
JT’s gesture came in return after Lil Uzi Vert bought her a McLaren 720S last year for her birthday. She also added in a BMW motorcycle. And, if you can believe it, these aren’t the only new additions to Lil Uzi Vert’s garage, because they just added a West Coast Customs-made Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.