JT Surprises Lil Uzi Vert With New Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and a BMW Bike for 27th B-Day

In early December, Lil Uzi Vert went all in when it came to JT’s birthday, treating her to a McLaren 720S. Now she returned the favor, surprising the rapper with a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and a BMW motorcycle.
Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, has just celebrated their 27th birthday and it was a reason to celebrate. The rapper, who updated their pronouns on social media to they/ them in mid-July, received quite a few amazing birthday gifts, and they had City Girls’ JT to thank for all of that.
The singer surprised her partner with a brand-new, two-tone Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, courtesy of Lil Uzi Vert’s collaboration with RD Whittington, the owner of the luxurious dealership Wires Only. The interior, however, boasts blue leather seats.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was unveiled in 2019 and quickly became a fan favorite for all celebrities. It looks imposing and it comes with quite a performance, so, what’s not to like about it? The SUV is put in motion by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for 549 horsepower (557 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The SUV can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides the luxurious SUV, JT also splashed on a motorcycle, which is a BMW G 310 R Sport, with Polar White/ Racing Blue Metallic paint. She gave them the present in the middle of Sunset Boulevard, in Los Angeles, California, after their birthday dinner.
The two seem to go all in when it comes to their birthdays because just last December, Lil Uzi Vert splashed on a McLaren 720 S for JT and he also rented an adventure park for her. And the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 plus the motorcycle seem to even things out.
