Lil Uzi Vert and A Boggie Wit Da Hoodie Have Matching “Back to Back” USSV Rhino GXs

Rappers Lil Uzi Vert and A Boggie Wit Da Hoddie shared their matching vehicles, two USSV Rhino GXz, back to back, and it’s no better way to display your friendship.
Lil Uzi Vert, on his real name Symere Bysil Woods, has quite a collection of cars, and they couldn’t be more diverse. From having a Buggati that was previously owned by Floyd Mayweather to a custom Audi R8, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the rapper doesn’t seem to have a particular liking for a brand yet. And he previously stated that all his vehicles together didn’t amount to how much he paid for his forehead diamond.
Besides these cars, he also owns a custom USSV Rhino GX. His friend and fellow rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, on his real name Artist Julius Dubose, shared their matching SUVs with a short video showing them parked together near the sidewalk, which Boogie captioned “back to back.”
The Rhino GX is not bulletproof as standard, but word is Lil Uzi Vert did pay for an upgrade, which can cost around $10,000 and adds even more weight to the already heavy SUV. Which seems to have received a lot of upgrades since the rapper got it.
The USSV (US Specialty Vehicles) Rhino GX is completely different than other gigantic luxury rides. Built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty 4x4, the Rhino GX is as massive as you’d think, with a weight of around 9,600 pounds (4,354 kilograms), and it’s 7.3-foot (2,225 mm) tall, with a width of 8 ft (2,438 mm). That comes with its benefits for the owner, as it offers a lot of space inside. The downside? Parking spaces are too narrow for such a vehicle.
When it comes to performance, the behemoth delivers is no sports car. It’s powered by a 6.8-liter V10 engine powering the giant, which, paired to a five-speed automatic transmission, puts out 362 horsepower and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm). With these figures, it’s able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 10 seconds.
You know what they say, friends who match USSVs together, stay together. Or at least, that’s what Lil Uzi Vert and A Boogie show us.
