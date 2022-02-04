The Ford Bronco Faces More Production Downtime Over Chip Shortage

Hotter than ever before due to many orders that still haven’t been fulfilled, the Bronco has been hampered by the ongoing chip shortage once again. The Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne where the Ranger is also manufactured will be down through the week of February 7th.
The Ford Motor Company will further idle the Chicago Assembly Plant in the state of Illinois where the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility, and Lincoln Aviator mid-size utility vehicles are produced. FoMoCo isn’t alone according to Detroit News. Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has also stopped Chrysler Pacifica production at Windsor Assembly in Ontario. Worse still, the Canadian plant will cut one of two shifts in April due to the ongoing microchip shortage.
Infineon Technologies AG, a German semiconductor manufacturer and the leading chipmaker for the automotive industry, has bad news too. Chief executive officer Reinhard Ploss made it clear the crisis will continue well into 2022. Given these circumstances, Ford and Stellantis are certain to make a few more downtime announcements over the course of this year.
Last month, the Ford Motor Company sold no fewer than 8,101 units of the body-on-frame Bronco compared to 9,168 units in December 2021. The unibody Explorer is facing a slight drop as well, and so does the Lincoln Aviator. As for the Chrysler Pacifica, does anyone care? Minivan sales are in a slump since eons ago, and the Pacifica isn’t exactly the best people hauler available given FCA’s substandard quality and reliability records.
Ignoring which nameplate is hot or not, the takeaway is that fewer chips translate to fewer deliveries. Ford’s North American production, for example, is estimated to have lost just over 694,000 vehicles last year. It’s an infuriating scenario for would-be owners, and it’s even worse for automakers who are bleeding millions - if not billions - in lost revenue.
Infineon Technologies AG, a German semiconductor manufacturer and the leading chipmaker for the automotive industry, has bad news too. Chief executive officer Reinhard Ploss made it clear the crisis will continue well into 2022. Given these circumstances, Ford and Stellantis are certain to make a few more downtime announcements over the course of this year.
Last month, the Ford Motor Company sold no fewer than 8,101 units of the body-on-frame Bronco compared to 9,168 units in December 2021. The unibody Explorer is facing a slight drop as well, and so does the Lincoln Aviator. As for the Chrysler Pacifica, does anyone care? Minivan sales are in a slump since eons ago, and the Pacifica isn’t exactly the best people hauler available given FCA’s substandard quality and reliability records.
Ignoring which nameplate is hot or not, the takeaway is that fewer chips translate to fewer deliveries. Ford’s North American production, for example, is estimated to have lost just over 694,000 vehicles last year. It’s an infuriating scenario for would-be owners, and it’s even worse for automakers who are bleeding millions - if not billions - in lost revenue.