4 Kevin Hart's New Muscle Car Crew Series Is Live, See the First Episode for Free

3 Rapper’s Custom Bentley Bentayga Is One Trippie Car, Can You Guess the Owner?

2 All-Black on Crimson 2022 Bentley GTC With Matching Forgiatos Looks Ready for a Tycoon

1 Cadillac Escalade on 30s Can Turn Any Parking Lot Into a Concert Hall

Lil Uzi Vert’s Ripped Forehead Diamond Costs More Than His Car Collection

Lil Uzi Vert has an impressive collection of anime inspired cars. But while he did spend some cash on his passion, he also revealed that his forehead diamond costs more than his cars. 5 photos



Luckily, he didn’t lose it. But it couldn’t have been pain-free.



The rapper shared with



When talking about paying for the jewel, he replied to a fan that he has been paying for the piece since 2017. He added that it cost more than all his cars together, plus his home.



That maybe doesn’t raise so many eyebrows, but the rapper has an impressive collection of cars. One of the them is a Floyd Mayweather for $1.7 million in early 2019. And he added a personal touch to all his cars, turning his passion for anime into reality, taking the cars to the next level with custom print.



He also has a custom Audi R8, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a

Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it ... all my cars together ,plus home, ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? this took so long now I can get this money ???? https://t.co/37urFCItq6 — Uzi London ??????????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021 Rapper Lil Uzi Vert shocked everyone when he debuted a forehead diamond. The rapper revealed he paid for the piece for four years, dropping the huge amount of $24 million for the pink jewel. But the story doesn’t have a happy ending, because his fans ripped off the diamond during a recent performance at Rolling Loud.Luckily, he didn’t lose it. But it couldn’t have been pain-free.The rapper shared with TMZ : “I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out. I'm feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good.”When talking about paying for the jewel, he replied to a fan that he has been paying for the piece since 2017. He added that it cost more than all his cars together, plus his home.That maybe doesn’t raise so many eyebrows, but the rapper has an impressive collection of cars. One of the them is a Bugatti Veyron , which TMZ reports he bought fromfor $1.7 million in early 2019. And he added a personal touch to all his cars, turning his passion for anime into reality, taking the cars to the next level with custom print.He also has a custom Audi R8, a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a USSV Rhino GX. All of them have an anime design, and the rapper collaborates with Michael Layton from the custom auto shop Car x for the unique designs. He also constantly refreshes the models, giving the auto shop constant work to do. In a deleted Instagram post, Uzi talked about his cars, saying: “These like my kids. If I’m iced out, you think my car is not iced out?”