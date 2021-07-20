Bugatti Spent 4 Months Restoring This Veyron Grand Sport to Original Spec

5 Floyd Mayweather Goes Third Round With His New Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport

Bugatti joined other big names within the automotive industry at the 2020 Paris Retromobile Show, when they launched the ‘La Maison Pur Sang’ program. The side business aims to keep classic vehicles made in Molsheim in top-notch condition, and the team has just completed its first project: a Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport 18 photos



The La Maison Pur Sang program also offers customers the chance to keep their classic (or modern-classic) Bugatti(s) in perfect condition. They can fully restore any car built in Molsheim, as long as it is original, and owners can get reconfigured options as well. Only after it was proved to be original can a Bugatti get the coveted La Maison Pur Sang certification of authenticity, which “not only provides reassurance for owners and collectors, but can also significantly enhance the value of Bugatti’s highly exclusive hyper sports cars.” Reacquired by Bugatti in 2020, after it was showcased all around the world, from North America to Europe and the Middle East, the Veyron Grand Sport 2.1, which is its official designation, underwent full restoration.The La Maison Pur Sang team spent four months bringing it back to former glory , at the company’s headquarters. During this time, the body was removed, prepared, and repainted. The cockpit was also fully refurbished, getting new leather trim and a new center console to match the original car’s configuration.However, before taking on the project, the automaker had to confirm the vehicle’s originality. For this, they conducted a thorough inspection, checking not only the VIN, but also confirming the correctness of the identification number stamped upon certain key components, because only authentic and certified models are accepted by the collecting community.“Following this official confirmation of the car’s status as an important historic model and the prototype that helped launch the Veyron Grand Sport in 2008, the car rapidly attracted attention from a number of captivated collectors, as was acquired almost immediately,” said the chief of the La Maison Pur Sang program, Luigi Galli.The La Maison Pur Sang program also offers customers the chance to keep their classic (or modern-classic) Bugatti(s) in perfect condition. They can fully restore any car built in Molsheim, as long as it is original, and owners can get reconfigured options as well. Only after it was proved to be original can a Bugatti get the coveted La Maison Pur Sang certification of authenticity, which “not only provides reassurance for owners and collectors, but can also significantly enhance the value of Bugatti’s highly exclusive hyper sports cars.”

