Rapper’s Custom Bentley Bentayga Is One Trippie Car, Can You Guess the Owner?

If you said Trippie Redd, then you either saw his name on those weird custom wheels, or you’re young and don’t know much about music yet, but we’ll forgive you, nonetheless.
We’ll save you the hassle of googling Trippie Red, because that’s what this writer did, and found out that he is a 22-year old rapper, Michael Lamar White II by his real name, who was born in Canton, Ohio.
It appears that the young man has been active since he was 15, and he collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, XXXTentacion, and other big names.
With fame comes wealth, and with wealth come fast cars. Trippie Red has a tuned Chevrolet Corvette C8, with a wide body kit, aftermarket wheels, and tats covering the custom wrapping. Moreover, since recently, he has added a Bentley Bentayga to his collection, and that one too has been modified.
For the British luxury SUV, Redd chose a matte black look, which is likely a film rather than a paintjob. The hood has a custom wrapping, which can also be seen around the interior once opening the doors that otherwise project the ‘B’ letter onto the ground.
Privacy windows are part of the makeover, and so are the red Japanese letters bedecking the wheel arches that house a set of custom alloys, with his name on them, that will probably overheat the brake discs. But hey, that’s alright, because he might get bored of it and sell it, and turning it back to its original condition shouldn't be too tricky. Unless he did, or will do, something else to it, that is.
Now that you’ve made it to this point, it is time to scroll back up and check out the images of the tuned Bentayga in our gallery, which came courtesy of the young artist’s Instagram page.
It appears that the young man has been active since he was 15, and he collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, XXXTentacion, and other big names.
With fame comes wealth, and with wealth come fast cars. Trippie Red has a tuned Chevrolet Corvette C8, with a wide body kit, aftermarket wheels, and tats covering the custom wrapping. Moreover, since recently, he has added a Bentley Bentayga to his collection, and that one too has been modified.
For the British luxury SUV, Redd chose a matte black look, which is likely a film rather than a paintjob. The hood has a custom wrapping, which can also be seen around the interior once opening the doors that otherwise project the ‘B’ letter onto the ground.
Privacy windows are part of the makeover, and so are the red Japanese letters bedecking the wheel arches that house a set of custom alloys, with his name on them, that will probably overheat the brake discs. But hey, that’s alright, because he might get bored of it and sell it, and turning it back to its original condition shouldn't be too tricky. Unless he did, or will do, something else to it, that is.
Now that you’ve made it to this point, it is time to scroll back up and check out the images of the tuned Bentayga in our gallery, which came courtesy of the young artist’s Instagram page.