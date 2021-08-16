Rapper’s Custom Bentley Bentayga Is One Trippie Car, Can You Guess the Owner?

More on this:

1 Rapper Shows Off RR Cullinan on Huge Wheels, Sick Two-Face ’Vette C8, and Others

2 Mulliner Developed World's Largest Carbon Fiber Wheels for the Bentayga

3 Trippie Redd’s Bespoke Widebody C8 Chevy Corvette Has Custom Wrap That's Fittin'

4 Rapper Blueface Drives His C8 Corvette One-Handed at 157 MPH on a Public Road

5 Believe It or Not, Bentley Made 20,000 Bentayga SUVs in Four Years