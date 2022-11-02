Low-Mile 1963 Honda CB77 Super Hawk Is a Lesser-Known Gem Fit for a Museum

In many ways, the Super Hawk paved the way for the groundbreaking innovations that would later shake the industry to its core.
Before Honda gave us the legendary CB750 and CB450 Black Bomber, there was the CB77 Super Hawk. Remembered as the company’s first venture into sportier territory, this thing basically bridged the gap between small-displacement commuters like the Super Cub and the cutting-edge machines that would arrive later on.
It stayed in production from 1961 until ‘68, featuring an air-cooled 305cc parallel-twin engine that could be awakened via an electric starter – a true novelty at the time. Accompanied by a four-speed transmission, the mill comes equipped with 26 mm (one-inch) Keihin carburetors, a single overhead cam, and one-piece connecting rods.
In terms of power output, it has 28 ponies and 17 pound-feet (23 Nm) of torque to play with, thus enabling the CB77 to hit speeds of up to 105 mph (168 kph). Acting as a stressed member, the four-stroke motor is clenched by a tubular steel skeleton whose front end sits on 33 mm (1.3-inch) telescopic forks.
Rear-end suspension duties are handled by dual shock absorbers with preload adjustability, while stopping power comes from twin leading-shoe drum brakes at both poles. The motorcycle rides on laced hoops measuring 18 inches in diameter, and it tips the scales at 351 pounds (159 kg) dry.
Pictured above these paragraphs is a 1963 model wrapped in Scarlet Red paint, counting just over 8k miles (13,000 km) on the odometer. Under current ownership, this Super Hawk was treated to fresh saddle upholstery and a seamless coat of silver paint on its fenders. New spark plugs have been added back in June, along with a modern air filter and youthful motor oil.
Finally, there’s a replacement cross-braced handlebar occupying the bike’s cockpit area. This vintage Japanese pearl is now making its way to auction on Bring a Trailer, and the bidding deadline in set for Saturday, November 5! At the moment, you’d have to spend about five grand in order to surpass the highest bid, but we can’t be sure if that amount will meet the reserve.
It stayed in production from 1961 until ‘68, featuring an air-cooled 305cc parallel-twin engine that could be awakened via an electric starter – a true novelty at the time. Accompanied by a four-speed transmission, the mill comes equipped with 26 mm (one-inch) Keihin carburetors, a single overhead cam, and one-piece connecting rods.
In terms of power output, it has 28 ponies and 17 pound-feet (23 Nm) of torque to play with, thus enabling the CB77 to hit speeds of up to 105 mph (168 kph). Acting as a stressed member, the four-stroke motor is clenched by a tubular steel skeleton whose front end sits on 33 mm (1.3-inch) telescopic forks.
Rear-end suspension duties are handled by dual shock absorbers with preload adjustability, while stopping power comes from twin leading-shoe drum brakes at both poles. The motorcycle rides on laced hoops measuring 18 inches in diameter, and it tips the scales at 351 pounds (159 kg) dry.
Pictured above these paragraphs is a 1963 model wrapped in Scarlet Red paint, counting just over 8k miles (13,000 km) on the odometer. Under current ownership, this Super Hawk was treated to fresh saddle upholstery and a seamless coat of silver paint on its fenders. New spark plugs have been added back in June, along with a modern air filter and youthful motor oil.
Finally, there’s a replacement cross-braced handlebar occupying the bike’s cockpit area. This vintage Japanese pearl is now making its way to auction on Bring a Trailer, and the bidding deadline in set for Saturday, November 5! At the moment, you’d have to spend about five grand in order to surpass the highest bid, but we can’t be sure if that amount will meet the reserve.