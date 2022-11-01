autoevolution
For the Ultimate James Bond Collector, the Ultimate Personalized License Plate Is Here

1 Nov 2022
You could say that the James Bond frenzy has peaked this year, but then again, you could say the same every year as the long-standing and ever-popular film franchise hits another anniversary milestone. If you’re a fan and a collector, the latest anniversary brings the auction of the ultimate collectible.
James Bond collectibles include anything from film memorabilia to assorted merchandise released over the years, but it’s probably safe to say that few other items are as expensive (and highly valued) as car-related stuff. Assuming you’re the ultimate 007 fan and have already secured your Aston Martin DB5, here’s the crowning jewel to your collection: a personalized James Bond license plate.

Offered for sale by Propstore, the J 80ND license plate is legal and ready to use in the UK as soon as a winner for the auction is announced on November 3. Propstore specializes in selling movie memorabilia, and this license plate is included in a James Bond lot that will go under the hammer at this week’s online event.

The lot also includes two “presentation” number plates made of acrylic for the front and rear of the car, and Propstore will arrange for DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) transfer.

It comes with an estimate of £80,000 - £120,000 ($92,100 - $138,200), and the first bid is already of £60,000 ($69,100), though the reserve has not yet been met.

In case you’re thinking that’s too much money to pay for a single license plate, Propstore would kindly remind you that an auction in 2015 saw another James Bond personalized license plate, JB 007, change hands for the whopping sum of £240,000, so roughly $276,200 at the current exchange rate.

So yes, it’s a lot of money, but it’s precisely the kind of money you should expect to pay for such a collectible. Even in the larger picture of vanity license plates, it’s cheap if you think billionaires in Dubai pay millions of dollars for single- and double-digit plates, which have long become the most coveted status symbol in a world where they have almost everything they could possibly want.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

