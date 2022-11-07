1969 Ford Bronco Pickup Conversion Packs 302 Muscle

Originally available in three body styles, the Bronco was eventually reduced to a single body style. The Roadster is the rarest of the lot, with roughly 5,000 built. On a close second, a little over 17,200 units of the half-cab pickup were manufactured by the Dearborn-based automaker.
This fellow isn’t one of them, sporting a chassis number that begins with the three-digit code for the two-door wagon body style. U15GLE04747 was ordered on September 17th, 1968 and built on October 2nd that year. Sold the following month, this example of the breed was a fleet vehicle shipped to a Detroit dealership by the name of Stark Hickey West Inc.
Originally specified in Cordova with Parchment Rosette bucket seats, the Bronco was equipped with a 3.50 conventional rear axle, a three-speed manual, 9.15 x 15-4 tires, a heavy-duty alternator and battery, an auxiliary fuel tank, and skid plates. One of 6,154 units produced that year with a hand throttle, U15GLE04747 was converted to a half-cab pickup and repainted green two decades ago. Currently located in California, this rig also received steel bumpers, a front-mounted winch, as well as a roll bar.
Spruced up with a tow ball, wheel-arch trim, a Magnaflow-supplied exhaust with polished tips, and 15-inch beadlock wheels from Raceline, this unique build further sweetens the deal with Warn manual hub locks up front, drum brakes at every corner, suspension componentry from Wild Horses, and 32- by 11.5-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 go-anywhere rubber.
Stepping inside reveals new carpets and underpadding, a cassette stereo, black vinyl for the seats, lap belts, a column-mounted tachometer, two pods that house auxiliary gauges, and an odometer that doesn’t indicate the actual mileage of the chassis or engine. Speaking of which, the 302-ci V8 under the hood is complemented by a Holley carburetor. A three-speed manual and a dual-range transfer case are featured, and the column shifter was recently yanked out in favor of a floor shifter by the current owner.
Previously sold on Bring a Trailer in January 2022 for $37,500, chassis U15GLE04747 is offered on Bring a Trailer once again with a Deluxe Marti report, a clean Florida title, service records, and removed parts. $2,250 is the highest bid at press time, with the online auction scheduled to end in just under seven days on Monday, November 14th, at 8:30 PM.
1969 Ford Bronco - Drivers Side Interior from Jose on Vimeo.
Tailgate & Truck Bed from Jose on Vimeo.