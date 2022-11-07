Ford Cancels Police Interceptor Utility Orders, Leaving Police Departments Scrambling

People might think having more orders than production capacity is good. Nevertheless, this usually indicates a problem for carmakers, which might struggle with production issues. In the latest development, Ford had to cancel Police Interceptor Utility orders.
Most carmakers had production problems caused by supply issues and component shortages, and Ford is no exception. For months, the Blue Oval has struggled to meet the demand for its hottest models. To keep the production lines going, Ford has made the painful decision to produce cars without critical components. Some 40,000 vehicles are awaiting various parts before they can be delivered to dealers, and Ford promised they would be ready to ship by the end of the year.
We don’t know whether Ford would be able to complete them in time, but it’s sure that, in some cases, some orders had to be canceled altogether because there was no way the carmaker could build them in a reasonable time. For most customers, this is fine because they can choose a similar model from another carmaker. In the case of the Police Interceptor Utility, police departments across the country have few options.
Ford canceling orders for the famous police vehicle could seriously hinder police activity. The problems became obvious a month ago, but even more orders for the Police Interceptor Utility were recently canceled. The latest police department affected by the decision is Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Maine. Their order for two vehicles from a local Ford dealer was recently canceled, and the department received a notification from the automaker itself.
“This has left us scrambling,” Sheriff Todd Brackett told Boothbay Register. “I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order.”
This is not an isolated case, as many other police departments across the country have reported order cancelations for the Police Interceptor Utility. Ford hasn’t offered an explanation for why this is happening, although it’s likely that supply chain issues are to blame. If that’s the case, the problems could linger a lot longer. According to Ford Authority, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently admitted that he doesn’t see an end to this crisis.
We don’t know whether Ford would be able to complete them in time, but it’s sure that, in some cases, some orders had to be canceled altogether because there was no way the carmaker could build them in a reasonable time. For most customers, this is fine because they can choose a similar model from another carmaker. In the case of the Police Interceptor Utility, police departments across the country have few options.
Ford canceling orders for the famous police vehicle could seriously hinder police activity. The problems became obvious a month ago, but even more orders for the Police Interceptor Utility were recently canceled. The latest police department affected by the decision is Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Maine. Their order for two vehicles from a local Ford dealer was recently canceled, and the department received a notification from the automaker itself.
“This has left us scrambling,” Sheriff Todd Brackett told Boothbay Register. “I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order.”
This is not an isolated case, as many other police departments across the country have reported order cancelations for the Police Interceptor Utility. Ford hasn’t offered an explanation for why this is happening, although it’s likely that supply chain issues are to blame. If that’s the case, the problems could linger a lot longer. According to Ford Authority, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently admitted that he doesn’t see an end to this crisis.