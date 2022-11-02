Roadster Shop Debuts Legend Series Rolling Chassis for the K5 Blazer and C/K 10

Be it a body-on-frame utility vehicle or a pickup truck, the chassis is of utmost importance. Specialized in developing and producing brand-new chassis for classics, the peeps at Roadster Shop have recently premiered their Legend Series for the K5 Blazer and C/K 10 half-ton pickup truck.
Displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show at booth 22889, the Legend Series ticks all the right boxes. According to the Illinois-based company, the Legend Series “is our most complete, full rolling chassis with modern comfort and drivability.” Roadster Shop waxes lyrical about “the durability and serviceability of modern OEM components,” which isn’t hogwash given that it features GM-supplied independent front suspension.
The 2x6 Laser Rail frame design boasts integral crossmembers, a GM-sourced front differential, Fox 2.5 Factory Series adjustable front coilovers, power rack-and-pinion steering, a tubular front sway bar, 13-inch front disc brakes and 12-inch rear disc brakes from the Silverado, a 12-bolt rear axle with 3.42 gearing and posi, stainless brake lines, and Deaver Spring rear leaf springs with Fox 2.0 Performance Series shocks.
Compatible with the 1969 through 1980 model year K5 Blazer and 1973 through 1980 model year C/K 10, the Legend Series isn’t cheap. $29,995 is the base price, and if you want it powder coated in satin black, that would be $3,500 extra. 17-inch billet wheels add $5,925 to the rally. A hitch receiver with an air ride helper bag and compressor kit costs $2,495.
When it comes to drivetrain options, the most affordable of the bunch is the LT1 naturally-aspirated small block with the 8L90 torque-converter automatic at $44,848. The LT4 supercharged V8 engine, bundled with the same GM-sourced tranny, costs $54,348 as per the online configurator.
The cooling module and core support package ranges between $5,959 and $6,095, whereas the brake booster and master cylinder kit retails at $795. Last, but not least, Roadster Shop further offers a spare tire kit for $695.
The old-school pickup in the featured clip is the first complete build featuring the Legend Series chassis. Going forward, Roadster Shop intends to adapt this chassis for the 1967 to 1972 model year Chevrolet C/K 10 half-tonner and 1966 to 1977 model year Ford Bronco.
