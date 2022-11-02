Not a GTO, Still a Great Barn Find: 1966 Pontiac Catalina Is Ready for a New Life

Catalina wasn’t necessarily Pontiac’s best-selling model during the ‘60s, and it’s easy to see why especially given the popularity of the GTO was on the rise. But on the other hand, it still managed to build a very solid customer base in the United States.
The production of the Catalina remained strong in the second half of the decade, so after building over 271,000 units for the model year 1965, Pontiac managed to maintain a steady output in the following years as well.
In 1966, for instance, close to 248,000 Catalinas ended up rolling off the assembly lines, even though this new model year brought little refinements over its predecessor.
The engine lineup was largely the same as in 1965, with the 389 two-barrel (6.4-liter) still being offered as the standard unit. With 256 horsepower, this V8 ended up becoming quite popular, and of course, it’s the configuration you most often find on the Catalinas still in existence today.
And speaking of Pontiac Catalina examples that are still around today, this 1966 coupe was this close to no longer be among us. The car spent so many years in storage that the barn in which it was parked eventually collapsed on its roof, producing the damage that you can already see in the pictures.
eBay seller ccr2010 says the engine and the transmission have both been pulled from the car to be rebuilt, but the job was never finished. So right now, the Catalina comes without a powertrain, which more or less qualifies it as a restomod candidate.
It’s pretty clear that saving this Pontiac isn’t going to be easy, so many potential buyers could end up using it for parts. But as the seller says, if you’re experienced enough, this Catalina is still a doable project.
The good news is the project is rather affordable, as the car can be yours for just $1,800.
