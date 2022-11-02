This Classic 1955 Ford F-250 Was Fully Restored Decades Ago, Time For Another?

We tend to see a lot of restored classic cars in the state they're in soon after the build is finished. When all the polished wood, shiny chrome, and all the bits and pieces are as they were the day they left the restoration shop. But what about all the restorations of years gone by that have already had their spotlight? Can they really come full circle and go back to being jalopy again?
Well, if this 1955 Ford F-250 is anything to go by, the answer is an emphatic yes. Many years and moons have passed since this 239-cubic inch (3.9-liter) Y-block V8-powered farm truck was relieved of its duties and restored to how it looked back during the Eisenhower administration. Based on the cosmetic condition of the interior and exterior, this truck was restored sometime between the late 1970s and early 1990s.
More than enough time for rust and decay to reclaim a truck that someone a very long time ago fought to save from its clutches. This classic V8's power is fed to a non-synchronized four-speed transmission. Meaning you'll be double de-clutching as if your life depended on it if you want to drive this truck long distance. Though cosmetically, this truck's seen better days, the owner swears that, at least mechanically speaking, this truck still has plenty of life left in it.
All in all, you can't help but feel some sort of admiration for a truck that's survived for long enough to deserve two full restorations in its lifetime. But, if there was ever a vehicle worthy of such an honor, it's one that's tied to a lineage that is today the highest-selling vehicle by volume in American history. The price for it all? That'd be $14,900 from a Craigslist seller out of Franklin, New Jersey. For the classic truck you're getting, that's not a bad deal.
