This Supercharged Pro Street 750-HP '66 Chevy Nova Was Built to Be Clean, Simple, and Fast

Our classic car category is filled with dozens of classic American sedan barn finds that need a lot of love to relive their glory days. But none of those features come close to a neatly restored 750 hp (760 ps) pumping Pro Street car.
Built over 50 years ago, this 1966 Chevrolet Nova isn’t your ordinary restomod classic waiting for the next classic car show. It’s a supercharged 750 hp (760 ps) LSA Chevy Nova Pro Street Car.
The folks at AutotopiaLA showcased this revived classic turned asphalt hog in its natural habitat – the streets.
This classic ripper has enough raw guts to pull up close to a modern-day supercar and give it a run for its money. After all, the Nova is one of the most sought-after classic car models by U.S. garages when it comes to the present-day car customizations.
Introduced by Chevrolet in 1961, the bowtie sedan was an instant hit earning a top spot in its segment as a customer’s favorite all the way to 1988. It’s probably due to this reason so many neatly preserved versions still exist to date.
But there’s nothing basic about this ’66 Chevy Nova owned by Chad. While it dons some SS badging on the exterior, the owner confesses it’s not a true ‘SS’ model.
Chad’s always loved the 90s-style street cars, including the Nova and Chevelle. He admits he can’t resist the sight of a car running around with Cragar wheels. His soft spot is classic cars running modern tech engines.
When he finally got hold of a Nova, he mashed up retro styling with today’s modern technology. The result was a humble-looking Chevy Nova with the heart of a race demon.
Under the hood, he slapped a 6-liter cast iron block (forged) with LS3 heads, an LSA Supercharger, a DMS boost cam, and a drive system. It also packs a Holley computer and flex-fuel to run E85. The combo makes 750 hp (760 ps).
During LS Fest, this ‘66 Chevy Nova ran 10.30 seconds on the quarter mile with seven cylinders after it developed some complications. He believes it’s a 9.50-second car.
Curious about how hard it runs? Check out the video below and watch it shred some tires.
