Rare 1951 Mercury M6 Truck Leaves the Barn After 50 Years, It's a Fabulous Survivor

Phased out in early 2011, the Mercury served as the medium-price brand of the Ford Motor Company, bridging the gap between Ford and Lincoln products. So it's mostly remembered for its upscale automobiles and nameplates like the Cougar, Marauder, Montclair, and Grand Marquis. But did you know that Mercury also built pickup trucks?
Don't worry if you didn't, the company did that for only a little more than 20 years between 1946 and 1968. And most of them were sold primarily in Canada. As you might have already guessed, they were rebadged Ford trucks. And they weren't fancied up like the usual Mercury automobile.
The first hauler with "Mercury" badging debuted in 1946 when Ford still produced trucks based on its main full-size car. When the F-Series arrived in 1948, Mercury adopted the M-Series nomenclature, which it kept until it was discontinued.
The M-Series remained in production until 1968, covering five different generations of the Ford F-Series. Mercury also produced medium-duty versions of the truck (F-500 and above) and even a bus chassis based on the B-Series. The first-generation Econoline, which included a truck variant, was also marketed in Canada as a Mercury.
Finally, Mercury also offered a tilt-cab version of the Ford C-Series in the M-Series lineup. The latter remained in production until 1972, four years after the F-Series-based haulers were discontinued.
It's been exactly 50 years (as of 2022) since the last Mercury truck rolled off the assembly line and these haulers are as rare as they get in the U.S. Sadly enough, many of them were abandoned to rot away in junkyards once their hauling days came to an end. If you're a fan of these rare trucks, here's a 1951 M6 that was rescued after some 50 years in storage.
It's all dusty and a bit rusty here in there, but it's in fantastic condition for a hauler that hasn't been driven since the early 1970s. And the owner has a really cool treat for us in the form of a half-ton M1 version from the same model year. I'm pretty sure this is the only time we'll see a 1951 M1 and M6 side by side.
Jim's M1 is also a runner, something you don't see every day. And hopefully, we'll see the bigger M6 run and drive again at some point. Until that happens, check out this rare truck in the video below, which also includes some insight into the almost forgotten M-Series line.
