Treat Your Ford Bronco 2.7L to Roush’s Performance Pac - Level 1 for Just $1k

The new tuning kit is only valid for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine and mixes the Roush Bronco Cold Air Intake and Powertrain Control Module Calibration for gains of 40 hp and 70 lb-ft (95 Nm).
A little late to the base tuning party, but so it happens when you are a renowned company – the research/development/testing periods are longer, just to make sure everything is more than adequate. That is also reflected in the issued warranty, afterward, if not necessarily the price. Anyway, here is Roush Performance jumping on board the affordable Bronco tuning bandwagon.
The Livonia, Michigan-based aftermarket company has just presented its fresh Bronco Performance Pac - Level 1 for those who believe the Bronco R Series Kit is a bit handful at $6,750. In turn, the new application, available for 2021+ Ford Broncos equipped with the 2.7-liter mill, will yield 40 horsepower and 70 lb-ft of torque over stock by way of mixing and matching the Roush Powertrain Control Module Calibration with the Roush Bronco Cold Air Intake.
The advantages are as follows: “high-performance throttle and boost mapping for increased horsepower, torque and throttle response throughout the rpm range,” improved airflow for the engine, washable air filter, and the intake housing’s transparent lid allows the Bronco to keep its factory water fording capabilities. The other side of the coin is that Roush advises using at least 91-octane fuel. This is also only the latest addition to the company’s list of performance mods for the Bronco.
Other options include the Bronco Axle-Back Exhaust System, Air Induction System, the 17-inch Iridium Grey Wheel Package, plus the big Bronco R Series Kit. As for the Bronco Performance Pac - Level 1, it can be had for exactly $999.99 and comes with a three-year/36k-mile (almost 58,000 km) limited powertrain warranty. And it’s already available for order on the company’s online portal.
