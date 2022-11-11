Harley-Davidson V-Rod Is So Black Even Light Seems Afraid to Touch It

Back in 2001, Harley-Davidson introduced something it called back then the V-Twin Racing Street Custom. VRSC for short, the line of motorcycles that went on to live until 2017 captured the imagination of riders everywhere.
They took the many incarnations of the family to heart, and affectionately started calling VRSCs, in bulk, V-Rods, after the first model of the breed. Some were so affixed to the range that they started small businesses dedicated to transforming what were already incredible machines into even more potent ones.
A Spanish crew called FiberBull is one of those businesses, born, it seems, with the single goal of providing new interpretations for V-Rods. We’ve seen plenty of their products crossings our screen in the past few years, as we went through their vast portfolio of rides, but we’re not nearly half done with them.
Today’s Spanish treat is called, simply, Racing Black, and it was originally a stock VRSCA, meaning the very first incarnation of V-Rods. It’s post-customization name says all there is about the main purpose of the build: provide the world with yet another dark interpretation of the two-wheeler.
Somehow, this one seems a tad darker than all the others we’ve seen so far. Maybe that’s owed to the paint used, the same shade all over, including on the wheels, or the way the bike was photographed by FiberBull for the purposes of presentation, but it gives one the impression even light is afraid to come near this thing.
Paint aside, the V-Rod received the usual complement of alterations one sees on a V-Rod, starting with the bulkier body kit made from fiberglass to the 330 mm wide rear tire and covers. A revised rear suspension and a new exhaust system are also on deck.
FiberBull made this thing some time ago, but the shop’s website hints at it being able to do it again if required by some V-Rod owner. It makes no mention of price though, as that bit of info is usually reserved for interested customers.
A Spanish crew called FiberBull is one of those businesses, born, it seems, with the single goal of providing new interpretations for V-Rods. We’ve seen plenty of their products crossings our screen in the past few years, as we went through their vast portfolio of rides, but we’re not nearly half done with them.
Today’s Spanish treat is called, simply, Racing Black, and it was originally a stock VRSCA, meaning the very first incarnation of V-Rods. It’s post-customization name says all there is about the main purpose of the build: provide the world with yet another dark interpretation of the two-wheeler.
Somehow, this one seems a tad darker than all the others we’ve seen so far. Maybe that’s owed to the paint used, the same shade all over, including on the wheels, or the way the bike was photographed by FiberBull for the purposes of presentation, but it gives one the impression even light is afraid to come near this thing.
Paint aside, the V-Rod received the usual complement of alterations one sees on a V-Rod, starting with the bulkier body kit made from fiberglass to the 330 mm wide rear tire and covers. A revised rear suspension and a new exhaust system are also on deck.
FiberBull made this thing some time ago, but the shop’s website hints at it being able to do it again if required by some V-Rod owner. It makes no mention of price though, as that bit of info is usually reserved for interested customers.