Harley-Davidson P-Type Is the New Sportster in Mean Black and Yellow Clothing

Back in the summer of last year, American bike maker Harley-Davidson unwrapped the new interpretation of the Sportster, in the form of the Sportster S. As it usually happens with almost all Harley products, it didn’t take long for the custom industry to take notice of the two-wheeler and release its own interpretations of the sport motorcycle.
Among the first to both test and modify the bike were the people from Germany’s Thunderbike, one of Europe’s most potent and active custom houses when it comes to Harleys. Only after the initial wave of excitement, the hype around the Sportster calmed down a bit, including over at Thunderbike.
Until now, that is, as the shop is back at it and in the spotlight with the P-Type, a “refined” motorcycle of this breed shown to the world last month.
Looking more aggressive than the stock machine would ever dream, despite not being overloaded with changes, the Sportster was built at the request of its owner and sports some of the techniques and hardware the Germans have gotten us used to over the years, all nicely wrapped in black and yellow paint play.
Starting up front, we get a small fender over the wheel, and a fork that holds the turn signals. There’s a new, small but nasty-looking windshield in place, and a new handlebar in black. At the opposite end, Thunderbike went for a side-mounted license plate, aftermarket lights, and a reflector.
The bike’s Revolution Max 1250 engine is still the stock one, unmodified in any form, but with some of its components now hidden under new covers.
As usual, Thunderbike does not say how much the changes made to the Sportster are worth. We are however informed that “some of these parts you see in the pictures were prototypes,” meaning they were used for the first time on a road-going motorcycle.
