Harley-Davidson Fat Bullet Is Basic Custom, Yet Effective

In the world of custom Harleys we’re used to seeing flamboyant interpretations of whatever Milwaukee spits out at any given time. And when our eyes fell on the Fat Bullet we have here, we kind of expected the same. Wrongfully.
Fat Bullet was before the conversion one of those bikes people know as the Fat Bob, Harley’s street-eater cruiser powered by the already legendary Milwaukee-Eight 114. It was modified by a Switzerland-based shop called Bundnerbike.
Described by the shop as its basic model, the Fat Bullet comes with several modifications that do make it stand out from its stock siblings, all while without screaming custom in the ears of all those willing to hear.
On the visual front, we get things like a change in the height of the saddle, LED lights, and aftermarket grips and foot pegs of Harley make. We also get the shifting of the license plate number to one side.
Mechanically, the bike got new braking hardware made in-house by the Swiss, and a slightly modified frame. Inside it still sits the stock engine, rated by the shop at 93 hp and 155 Nm of torque.
Usually, Bundnerbike gives the bikes it makes very colorful bodies after all the mechanical and styling changes have been made, but that’s not the case here. The Fat Bullet got the simply black treatment, and believe it or not, it is exactly the paint job that first gives this thing away as being a custom.
As it comes from the American factory doors, the Fat Bob is priced at a little over $18,300, but we’re not told how much was added on top of that once all these changes were made. This being a recent Bundnerbike build, getting in touch with the shop is the best way to find all this detail only revealed to potential customers.
