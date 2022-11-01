Harley-Davidson Matador Would Not Survive a Bullfight But It Does Look Pretty

Over its many years on the market, American bike maker Harley-Davidson utilized a number of platforms to build its motorcycles on. One of the most popular was the Dyna, born all the way back in the early 1990s and discontinued about four years ago, when the Softail completely took over.
Forced by circumstance, custom shops across the world switched their attention to the new platform, and we already have a great deal of Softail-based modified machines on our hands. But one can’t help from feeling a bit nostalgic from time to time, and seeing Dynas once more, like this modified 2016 example, is just what one needs.
Looking rather flimsy compared to what we’re used to admiring, the modified two-wheeler is now called Matador, on account of the red spread here and there on the bodywork. For both the build and the naming a Polish crew going by the name Nine Hills should be blamed.
Going for “style and a thoroughbred look while maintaining the functionality, traction and comfort of the factory motorcycle,” the shop carefully modified the aesthetics of the machine to at least make it look worthy of the name of Spanish bullfighters.
Up front, we get a higher handlebar, made in-house, and mirrors mounted on the bottom of the thing. Also up front, a new headlamp is fitted, hiding behind the bars of a grille covering.
Moving at the back, we get a new Biltwell seat, and black mufflers over the exhaust which are supposed to make the Dyna sound louder than it did.
The bike rides on Metzeler Marathon tires, and the single more mechanical modification made appears to be the fitting of a Roland Sands air filter.
The Harley-Davidson Matador is one of Nine Hills’ older builds, but you can still find it listed on their website. What you’ll not find is a bit of info on how much it cost to transform the Dyna into something that despite its name, would probably not survive a bullfight.
Looking rather flimsy compared to what we’re used to admiring, the modified two-wheeler is now called Matador, on account of the red spread here and there on the bodywork. For both the build and the naming a Polish crew going by the name Nine Hills should be blamed.
Going for “style and a thoroughbred look while maintaining the functionality, traction and comfort of the factory motorcycle,” the shop carefully modified the aesthetics of the machine to at least make it look worthy of the name of Spanish bullfighters.
Up front, we get a higher handlebar, made in-house, and mirrors mounted on the bottom of the thing. Also up front, a new headlamp is fitted, hiding behind the bars of a grille covering.
Moving at the back, we get a new Biltwell seat, and black mufflers over the exhaust which are supposed to make the Dyna sound louder than it did.
The bike rides on Metzeler Marathon tires, and the single more mechanical modification made appears to be the fitting of a Roland Sands air filter.
The Harley-Davidson Matador is one of Nine Hills’ older builds, but you can still find it listed on their website. What you’ll not find is a bit of info on how much it cost to transform the Dyna into something that despite its name, would probably not survive a bullfight.