Harley-Davidson “Hand of Death” Is the Halloween Ride We Missed

It’s for these people we bring forth now, a week after Halloween, the Harley-Davidson Hand of Death. It’s a bike we somehow missed at the end of this October, and one we chose to name so on account of an element we’ll discuss in a few seconds.The motorcycle is a build put together in a chopper style by a garage from over in Germany called Bullock . Not much info is available about the ride, but what we do know make it more than suitable for a feature here on autoevolution in light of future Halloweens.The Hand of Death (again, not its official name, but a moniker we chose) is built around a Harley frame inside which the garage fitted a RevTech powerplant of undisclosed capabilities, and running a custom exhaust system. Up front, the motorcycle features a long fork in the usual chopper style, with a custom handlebar at one end and a multi-spoke wheel at the other.A dark motorcycle by look, the chopper stands out the most thanks to the airbrush art featured on the fuel tank. There, next to the Harley-Davidson logo, the shape of a skeleton’s face can be seen as if hidden deep into the fuel tank, and a skeleton's hand reaching for the logo takes center stage. Naturally, it was this design that inspired the name we chose for the two-wheeler.Although listed on Bullock’s website , the Hand of Death does not come with a price sticker attached, and we also don’t have any info on its current whereabouts.