Harley-Davidson “Hand of Death” Is the Halloween Ride We Missed

This year’s Halloween is already one week or so behind us, and that means most of those celebrating the world beyond have pretty much gotten this out of their system for 2022. But more Halloweens are on the horizon in the years ahead, and believe it or not, some people are already planning for them.
It’s for these people we bring forth now, a week after Halloween, the Harley-Davidson Hand of Death. It’s a bike we somehow missed at the end of this October, and one we chose to name so on account of an element we’ll discuss in a few seconds.
The motorcycle is a build put together in a chopper style by a garage from over in Germany called Bullock. Not much info is available about the ride, but what we do know make it more than suitable for a feature here on autoevolution in light of future Halloweens.
The Hand of Death (again, not its official name, but a moniker we chose) is built around a Harley frame inside which the garage fitted a RevTech powerplant of undisclosed capabilities, and running a custom exhaust system. Up front, the motorcycle features a long fork in the usual chopper style, with a custom handlebar at one end and a multi-spoke wheel at the other.
A dark motorcycle by look, the chopper stands out the most thanks to the airbrush art featured on the fuel tank. There, next to the Harley-Davidson logo, the shape of a skeleton’s face can be seen as if hidden deep into the fuel tank, and a skeleton's hand reaching for the logo takes center stage. Naturally, it was this design that inspired the name we chose for the two-wheeler.
Although listed on Bullock’s website, the Hand of Death does not come with a price sticker attached, and we also don’t have any info on its current whereabouts.
